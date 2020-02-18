The Entrust Group Announces IRA Academy 2020

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 IRA Academy presented by The Entrust Group will take place September 14th – 17th, 2020 at The TBA Barrett Training Center in Nashville, TN. Tailored to financial and retirement professionals, the four-day educational course covers the full spectrum of IRA and IRA-based employer-sponsored retirement plan topics.

The 5th annual IRA Academy will be led by creator and instructor, John Paul Ruiz, QKA, CISP, Director of Professional Development at The Entrust Group. John Paul has over 25 years of experience in the retirement and financial services industries and offers a wealth of knowledge to the preparatory course.

The IRA Academy is aimed towards retirement industry professionals who wish to enhance their knowledge to better serve their clients by understanding legal concepts, keep up to date on current IRS rules, and further explain the features and benefits of their retirement plan offerings. These individuals include financial advisors, banking personnel, trust officers, brokerage firm representatives, CPAs, CFPs, and other financial services industry professionals.

Attendees can earn continuing education (CE) credits for their CISP (Certified IRA Services Professional), CRSP (Certified Retirement Services Professional), CTFA (Certified Trust and Financial Advisor) or CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designations.

Approved by the American Bankers Association (ABA), IRA Academy is designed to prepare attendees for the CISP exam, a fast-track to achieving the CISP certification in two, rather than four years.

Last year, only 28% of US retirement assets were defined contribution plan assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

"With retirement plan assets continuing to pour into IRAs surpassing Defined Contribution Plans such as 401(k) plans, more questions are being asked about IRA rules and strategic opportunities. Having the depth of knowledge to understand clients' questions and knowing the rules and options available are essential to servicing today's IRA clients," said John Paul Ruiz, QKA, CISP, Entrust's Director of Professional Development, and instructor at IRA Academy.

Registration for the event includes breakfast and lunch, an exclusive networking event, and all educational materials. Group rates are available.

Check out the IRA Academy event page to learn more about the event.

Testimonials

"Going into the exam, I felt absolutely 100% prepared, and even finished with well over 1 hour to spare. I received my exam results today and I passed! I really couldn't have done it without your class and I really do appreciate the effort you put in. The passion you have for teaching is incredible and you sir are 'The Bomb'!" - Sharon Garate, Wells Fargo

"This course was fun and engaging. I would have never thought I would be saying that about an IRA Academy. I came back to work fully confident and eligible to do my job better." - Juan Deshon, Quest Trust Company

"Thank you very much for putting on this event! It was a fantastic learning opportunity, and I highly enjoyed it. JP is a great teacher, and he has a good way of putting things together in an engaging, patient manner." – Michelle Mouton, Solera National Bank

About The Entrust Group

The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for nearly 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust works to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit http://www.theentrustgroup.com.

