The Entrust Group Launches the myDirection Visa® Card

An Innovative Tool That Simplifies and Expedites the Real Estate Investment Process for Self-Directed IRA Investors

The Entrust Group

Jan 05, 2021, 16:46 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrust Group has launched the myDirection Visa® Prepaid Card, an innovative new tool to help Self-Directed IRA investors manage their accounts and make real estate investment purchases.

The myDirection Card provides real estate investors immediate access to the funds in their account. Rather than writing a check and waiting for it to process, Self-Directed IRA investors with an Entrust account can execute transactions on the spot.

Investors utilizing the myDirection Card will:

  • Save Time
    • No waiting on checks
    • Immediate access to IRA funds
    • No paperwork
    • 24/7 online access to their IRA funds.
  • Save Money
    • No check request fees
  • Streamline Transactions
    • Pay for real estate expenses instantly
    • Use the card anywhere Visa® is accepted

With new trends in the investment world focused on self-direction and accessibility, The Entrust Group has risen to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy investors. Today's investors want to perform transactions quickly and exert control over their investments and retirement funds. The myDirection Visa® Prepaid Card combined with The Entrust Group's online client portal makes managing your financial future easy.

The Entrust Group myDirection Visa® Prepaid Card incurs a one-time set-up fee of $25 and a quarterly administration fee of $9. To take advantage of the myDirection Card, investors must have an Entrust account with an available cash balance.

For more details about The Entrust Group myDirection Card, visit https://www.theentrustgroup.com/mydirection-card

About The Entrust Group:
The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for nearly 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust works to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit www.theentrustgroup.com.

