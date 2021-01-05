The Entrust Group Launches the myDirection Visa® Card

Investors utilizing the myDirection Card will:

Save Time

No waiting on checks



Immediate access to IRA funds



No paperwork



24/7 online access to their IRA funds.

Save Money

No check request fees

Streamline Transactions

Pay for real estate expenses instantly



Use the card anywhere Visa® is accepted

With new trends in the investment world focused on self-direction and accessibility, The Entrust Group has risen to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy investors. Today's investors want to perform transactions quickly and exert control over their investments and retirement funds. The myDirection Visa® Prepaid Card combined with The Entrust Group's online client portal makes managing your financial future easy.

The Entrust Group myDirection Visa® Prepaid Card incurs a one-time set-up fee of $25 and a quarterly administration fee of $9. To take advantage of the myDirection Card, investors must have an Entrust account with an available cash balance.

For more details about The Entrust Group myDirection Card, visit https://www.theentrustgroup.com/mydirection-card

About The Entrust Group:

The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for nearly 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust works to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit www.theentrustgroup.com .

SOURCE The Entrust Group

Related Links

http://www.theentrustgroup.com

