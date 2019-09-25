The Environmental Financial Consulting Group Announces Ownership Transition and Expands Team, Services, and Expertise

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG), the leading advisor to architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) firms, has transitioned ownership for the first time in its 30-year history. Now pioneering the A/E/C advisory world as a women-owned firm, EFCG has meaningfully expanded the team and services offered, uniquely positioning EFCG to help its clients address the anticipated growth and changing trajectory of the A/E/C industry.

EFCG ownership has transitioned to three managing partners who each run a different pillar of its business: Financial and Strategic Advisory, led by Rebecca Zofnass; Industry Leadership Conferences, led by Julie Hasiba; and M&A Advisory, led by Jessica Barclay. The three EFCG Partners are leveraging their experience from Bain Consulting, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan to bring cutting edge best practices to EFCG's clients.

Founder Paul Zofnass, in his new capacity as Chairman, will continue to lend his vast industry experience to EFCG's clients and lead the company's commitment to sustainability and the environment. Paul continues to focus on the Zofnass Program for Sustainable Infrastructure at Harvard, which initiated the development of the Envision Rating System with the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) to measure sustainability for civil infrastructure projects. Paul has played a major role in funding ISI and serves on its Board.

"EFCG has always committed itself to ensuring the longevity and sustainability of the industry and I'm confident that Rebecca, Jessica, and Julie's talent and innovation will expand EFCG's core strengths and help ensure our clients' long-term success," said founder Paul Zofnass.

Rebecca Zofnass commented, "We are honored to continue Paul's and EFCG's commitment to our clients and the A/E/C industry. Our new strategic advisory capabilities, particularly post-merger integration, are the last piece of the puzzle. Now we can provide comprehensive support to our clients through every critical step."

To build out its capabilities, EFCG has significantly expanded its group to include a diverse team of 15 full-time professionals: 40% are women and 70% have one or more advanced degrees. The seasoned team integrates experience in engineering, sustainability, investment banking, management consulting, military leadership, digital marketing, and business development.

"We are very pleased to see the ongoing ownership transition and leadership succession at EFCG. We are excited to continue our long-term relationship, especially in light of the new strategic advisory services that will only serve to enhance EFCG's long-standing financial and M&A practices," said Bret Moffett, CEO and President of POWER Engineers.

EFCG will also be unveiling a new online data platform for clients at its 30th Annual CEO Conference that will take place on October 28-30 in New York City. For more information, please visit https://www.efcg.com/ceo.

