The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) announces the addition of three C-level A/E/C executives to its advisory team.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With technology continuing to dominate headlines and board room discussions in the A/E/C Industry, The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) partnered with Marcus Quigley, CEO of EcoLucid and former Principal and Board Member at Geosyntec Consultants, to build out its technology consulting practice. A licensed Professional Engineer, with a BS in Engineering and Environmental Science from the University of Notre Dame and MS in Civil Engineering – Water Resources from Oregon State University, Marcus will now be the new Technology Practice Lead for EFCG.

Rebecca Zofnass, one of EFCG's Managing Partners and the head of its Advisory Team, said "EFCG has been offering financial and strategic advice to engineering clients for over 30 years, and moving forward we're proud to add technology consulting to our capabilities. Having an industry insider and innovator like Marcus, who has created a technology firm within an engineering firm, will provide tremendous value for our clients."

In addition to bolstering its technology offering, EFCG announced the additions of two new Senior Advisors to its team. Venerable and pioneering executive Lee McIntire, the former Chairman and CEO of CH2M Hill and former CEO of TerraPower will be lending his 40+ years of industry experience and executive leadership to EFCG clients.

Rounding out the additions, Loren Sokolow, the recipient of the 2019 Los Angeles Business Times CFO Lifetime Achievement Award, who spent more than 18 years as CFO of Psomas, has also become an EFCG Senior Advisor. Loren brings deep expertise in Mergers & Acquisitions, having acquired and integrated 12 firms during his time at Psomas.

Paul Zofnass, EFCG's Chairman and Founder, said, "Having such incredible leaders like Lee and Loren join us as Senior Advisors is a true testament to our commitment to our clients, and we look forward to joining forces with more industry titans in the near future."

EFCG's next executive event will be the "Technology Leadership Conference" on March 19-20, 2020, in New York City. The Technology Leadership Conference explores business and financial implications of the rapidly evolving issues facing technology leaders in the A/E/C Industry. For more information, please email Jon Frieman at jfrieman@efcg.com.

SOURCE The Environmental Financial Consulting Group

