The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) hosts its 30th Annual CEO Conference in Midtown Manhattan for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1989, Paul Zofnass hosted the first-ever A/E/C CEO Conference in Manhattan, gathering just over 30 engineering executives, to provide a forum to share insights and advance sustainability in the industry. Paul, the Founder and Chairman of the Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG), soon created his firm, dedicated to helping the A/E/C industry optimize profitability to improve natural and built environments worldwide.

30 years later, EFCG remains the leading advisor to the A/E/C industry, now gathering ~200 top A/E/C executives at its perennially sold-out CEO conference. This year's conference was held at the Harvard Club, New York Yacht Club, and Convene from October 28-30, with 220+ of the most successful and prominent industry executives from around the world.

EFCG's three new managing partners, Rebecca Zofnass, Julie Hasiba, and Jessica Barclay, debuted the firm's significantly expanded 16-person team and forward-looking topics including Preparing for a Recession, Talent Retention, Negotiations, and Succession Planning. Additionally, the company unveiled its online data analytics platform, EFCG360, and hosted its inaugural "Women in Leadership Dinner."

Providing a platform for executives to network and collaborate, EFCG also collects surveys from each participant containing in-depth financial and operational metrics. Armed with a foundation of three decades of data, EFCG developed and presented proprietary business frameworks on Technology, the Talent Lifecycle, and Succeeding through a Recession, and delivered its signature "A/E/C Industry Overview." This unique presentation provides a statistical analysis of current data as well as perspectives on the evolution of the industry over time.

EFCG's 2019 CEO Conference was the highest-rated in its history, based on attendee evaluations. Some of the most popular agenda items included the keynote speech by Jacobs CEO Steve Demetriou and CHRO Shelie Gustafson on Inclusion & Diversity, and the "Motivating your Leadership Team" presentation by Harvard Business School Professor and renowned author, Amy Edmondson. EFCG's "CEO of the Year" award, which honors an executive who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, work ethic, and integrity, was presented this year to Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC Companies.

EFCG's next executive event will be the "Rising Leaders Conference" on January 30-31, 2020, near the firm's office in Denver, Colorado. For more information, please email Jon Frieman at jfrieman@efcg.com. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

SOURCE The Environmental Financial Consulting Group

