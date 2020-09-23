The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) sees record attendance and highest historical feedback scores at its first fully virtual HR Executive Conference for the A/E/C Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic completely altering the landscape of in-person events and networking globally, The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) embarked on a mission to digitally and seamlessly deliver its trademark HR Executive Conference to professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (A/E/C) Industry. The three-day, first-ever virtual conference for EFCG brought together hundreds of HR executives from across the A/E/C industry for presentations, panels, and networking, and earned the highest participant feedback scores in EFCG's 30-year history.

Organized and led by EFCG Senior Advisor and HR expert Ted Lower, the conference covered topics from talent management and employee mental health to cultural integrations and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The event specifically focused on how firms are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the powerful movements for social justice, and sessions were moderated by EFCG's Advisory, M&A, and Conferences teams. Panelists were Chief People Officers and Human Resources Heads of A/E/C Firms, such as TRC, Ramboll, HDR, Arcadis, and Terracon. Here is one participant's response to EFCG's Virtual 2020 HR Executive Conference:

"The conference was a success and the virtual platform was excellent! I have not had this type of online event experience before – I was very impressed! Extremely important topics which are currently relevant (ex: COVID, DEI) were covered and the speakers were all wonderful."

EFCG will host be hosting its Virtual Executive Leadership Conference, with over 500 attendees, from October 7-9, 2020. While EFCG previously hosted 30 annual CEO Conferences and 20 annual CFO Conferences, they have merged the two this year to bring a new experience to the industry. For more information on how to register, please email Jon Frieman at [email protected].

