The Era of Education 4.0: Back to School with Victra's Cutting-edge Mobile Technology

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students across the U.S. head back to school, Victra — the largest Verizon-authorized retailer in the U.S. – remains steadfast in supporting education through the integration of advanced technology in and out of the classroom. With a mission for enhancing the learning experience and preparing students for education 4.0, Victra provides innovative solutions to empower educators and inspire students across the country.

In today's rapidly evolving world, technology plays a pivotal role in education for all ages, and Victra is at the forefront of driving positive change and bridging digital equity.

By collaborating closely with schools, teachers, and administrators, students and parents and care-givers in stores, Victra is making a significant impact on education through its comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance the teaching and learning process.

"Technology isn't just a tool for assisting in educational teaching and homework; it's a resource that can transform learning environments to make them more interactive, engaging, and ultimately relevant to the modern world," said Rich Balot, CEO of Victra. "We are seeing the growth of technology in and out of the classroom largely driven by K-12 education, which is bolstering an education-tech market expected to hit $43 billion this year1. Equipping students with on-the-go tech is integral for helping the next generation continue their learning journeys outside of the classroom."

Victra strives to provide educators and students with the tools they need to succeed at various stages of their learning journeys. Through strategic partnerships with renowned technology brands, Victra offers state-of-the-art devices and software solutions that enable seamless integration of technology into learning environments at home, on the go or at school. From interactive smartboards to cutting-edge laptops and tablets, Victra boasts some of the best tools for a dynamic and engaging learning environment.

As part of its back-to-school initiative, Victra is offering special promotions and discounts on a wide range of its essential back-to-school products and services, which can be shopped at https://victra.com/back-to-school-deals/.

Beyond technology, Victra is supporting teachers' development through its partnership with the Ron Clark Academy. One hundred deserving educators who have been nominated from across the country will be selected to attend the prestigious training in early 2024. Victra also set a $300,000 fundraising goal and is encouraging individuals to sponsor their favorite educators so they can attend the training at Ron Clark Academy. To learn more about the partnership and how to donate, visit www.victra.com/ron-clark-academy

