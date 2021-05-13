The Era of Green: Yadea Announces Plans to Invest Over US$150 million in Electric Mobility R&D in 2021

Yadea's continued investment in R&D comes as environmental protection is at the forefront of global discussions. Earlier this year, member states of the European Union (EU) adopted ambitious new targets to cut carbon emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, and the United Kingdom has followed suit with radical plans to cut carbon emissions by 78 percent by 2035. Major countries around the world have also set zero-emission vehicle targets in a bid to make the shift to electric mobility. These trends have been spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people opt for alternative eco-friendly transportation solutions that limit contact with other people.

These changes in consumer behavior, coupled with expanded funding for e-mobility and innovations in technology, are accelerating the development of the electric two-wheel industry — prompting Yadea to strengthen its advantages in R&D, manufacturing and product development.

As the industry's largest investor in R&D, Yadea has long been committed to engineering leading technology. In 2020, the company had a library of 1,097 patents, including 85 invention patents; six industry-leading R&D centers, 2 CNAS national-level laboratories and an industrial design center.

As a result of its continued focus on product R&D, Yadea has achieved outstanding technical advancements in power, battery management and intelligence systems.

Its electric scooter power system is equipped with an integrated side-mounted motor and large capacity soft pack lithium battery, enabling the vehicle to accelerate 0 to 50km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach top speeds of 80 km/h, bringing the ultimate driving experience.

Meanwhile, the advanced Battery Management System (BMS) improves performance, endurance and safety through nine safety functions including overcurrent protection, overcharge protection, short circuit protection and more, guaranteeing the vehicle's safety.

To make travel smarter to meet the needs of modern mobility, Yadea's electric scooter series is equipped with a GPS precision positioning system, and other intelligent functions, including PKE smart lock technology, malfunction self-check, OTA updates and more.

"'Electrify your Life', as our slogan, is easy to shout out but in fact needs a ton of effort to implement," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

"Setting out from this as a starting point, as an industry leader and pioneer, Yadea is well aware of the significance of R&D. That's why comprehensive measures in innovation and research and development have been taken respectively to pave the way to achieve the ultimate goal. And from our plentiful achievements to date plus the positive feedback gained from our users worldwide, we have reason to believe we are moving in a solid and meaningful direction to electrify more aspects of life," he added.

According to Zeng, Yadea will further accelerate its product iterations and technologies to provide consumers worldwide with the ultimate green transportation experience.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

