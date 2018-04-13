The Era of Uncertainty in Healthcare 2018 - Details Current Challenges and Upending Factors in Healthcare Markets Globally

Brexit, Trump Administration healthcare policies, austerity in Europe, heavy M&A activity and the targeting of healthcare by Amazon and Apple are among the factors adding up to an "Era of Uncertainty" in healthcare, according to analysis from this report. Current global socio-economic trends are quickly changing the way that virtually all industries operate.

In healthcare, there are 27 potential disruptors that could have a large impact on the market:

New US Healthcare Policies/ACA Status

Reimbursement Changes in Europe and Other Developed Nations

Brexit

Emerging Countries

Demographic Changes

Ransomware and Blockchain Strategies

Telemedicine

Walk-in Clinics

MACRA

Empowered Consumers

"Gig" Economy

Value-Based Reimbursement

Brazilian Biotech Market

Healthcare in China

Association Healthcare Plans

Brazil as a Significant Pharma Player

Technology Advances

Physician Shortages, Advanced Nurse Surplus

Changes in Drug Sourcing

Mergers and Acquisitions

IPO and Venture Investment

Plus Others

This report details current challenges and upending factors in healthcare markets globally. It also processes these developments into useful market forecasts in overall healthcare and pharmaceuticals specifically, in 18 ten-year forecast tables.



Empowered Healthcare Consumers - The Internet has dramatically increased the availability of medical, health and wellness information for consumers in virtually all world markets. As of early 2018, almost 4 billion people used the Internet, representing over 52% of the world's population. Usage is highest in North America and Europe, with about 90% and 80% of the population online, respectively. While just 32% of Africa is online and about 48% of Asia, these proportions are expected to increase strongly over the next several years.

As a result, consumers are easily able to access:

Health and wellness information in online publications, platforms and communities;

Provider (physician, hospital, lab, insurance) websites and information

As a result, patients are becoming better educated and informed. By learning about the availability of healthcare products and services in other areas and connecting with other providers, they are also increasing competition in the marketplace.



MACRA and Value Based Reimbursement - Also known as Quality-Based Reimbursement, VBR is a means to compensate care providers in a way that ties payments to the quality of care provided while rewarding providers for efficiency and effectiveness. It is an alternative to fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement which pays providers for services delivered based on bill charges or annual fee schedules.



The Gig Economy is a relatively new term that refers to the growing shift away from fulltime employment towards part time, temporary and/or project work as a means to earn income. These two forms of professional activity are structured quite differently although both forms may be utilized to perform similar functions - ie. some workers in a particular company or profession may be characterized as fulltime, while others may be legally characterized as temporary or project workers.



Increasing and Aging Populations - Over the past 50 years, the world's population has expanded significantly and over the next decade, this growth is expected to continue. The total population expanded by 1.14% per year from 6.8 billion in 2008 to more than 7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed 8.5 billion by 2028. Greatest growth will occur in Africa at an estimated 2.55% per year, followed by Oceana at 1.43% per year and Asia at 0.94% annually.



Trump Administration Positions and New Policies -In December 2017, President Trump signed a bill repealing the Individual Mandate of the ACA beginning in 2019. The mandate is a core component of the Affordable Care Act and fines people who do not have health insurance. For tax year 2017, this fine is either 2.5% of the individual's total household income, or $695 per uninsured adult and $347.50 per uninsured child (up to a maximum of $2,085), whichever figure is higher. But the tax bill leaves every other major component of the ACA intact.

Research Analysis: Processing the 27 Factors into Market Forecasts



This unique report takes a look at these factors and how they could impact pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.

The report includes the following forecasts:

Global Healthcare Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

U.S. Healthcare Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

Europe Healthcare Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

U.S. Pharmaceutical Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

Europe Pharmaceutical Market, 2017-2027 - Worst Case/Best Case/Most Like Case Scenario

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

The Global Healthcare Industry

Scope and Methodology

2. Overview

Introduction

Factor One: Global Demographic Shifts

Global Population Growth and Aging

Obesity

Factor Two: The Gig Economy

Factor Three: Pace of Technology Advancements Increase

Global Healthcare Trends

Factor Three: Rising Rates of Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Factor Four: Growing U.S. Out of Pocket Spending on Healthcare

Factor Five: Alternative Therapies and Energy Medicine

Factor Six: Healthcare IPO Boom

Factor Seven: Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Launches

Factor Eight: Bitcoin and Blockchain

Factor Nine: Amazon and the New Healthcare Behemoths

Factor Ten: Threats of War

3. Key Issues: U.S.

Introduction

Factor Eleven: Affordable Care Act Changes/Individual Mandate Repeal

Individual Mandate Repeal

Factor Twelve: Association Healthcare Plans

Total Repeal

Further Changes to the ACA

Factor Thirteen: MACRA, PAMA and Reimbursement Changes

MACRA and Value Based Reimbursement

Factor Fourteen - Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth

Factor Fifteen: Hospital Production of Generic Medicines

Factor Sixteen: Legalization of Marijuana

Factor Seventeen 2017 Tax Reform Legislation Consequences

Factor Eighteen: Physician Shortage, NP Surplus

Physician Shortage

Advanced Practice Nurse Surplus

Older Workers

Factor Nineteen: Urgent Care and Retail Clinics

Urgent Care Centers

Retail Clinics

Other Healthcare Venues

Factor Twenty: U.S. Opioid Crisis

Factor Twenty-One: Ransomware and Cybercrime

4. Key Issues: Europe

Introduction

Economic Rebound in the Eurozone

Factor Twenty-Two: Brexit

Factor Twenty-Three: Austerity

UK

Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Cypress

Technology Laggership in Europe

High Costs of Doing Business

5. Key Issues: Emerging Markets

Introduction

Factor Twenty Five: Developed Nations Turn to Biotech

Table Key Indicators: Tier I Countries, 2017

Growing Pharma and Biotech Industries

Factor Twenty-Six: Rise of Eastern Europe

China and India

and Changing Disease Patterns

China/India Healthcare Reform, Brazil Pharma Reform

Intellectual Property Struggles

Corporate Incentives

China and India Focus on Biotech

Shift from Generics to Innovative Products

Outsourcing Boom

Tier III Countries

Brazil Pharma's Boom

Political and Economic Instability

6. Considering the 27 Factors - Best/Worst/Moderate Case Market Forecasts

Overview

Table Total Global Healthcare Market Growth for Best Case, Most Likely & Worst Case, 2017 - 2027, in $Billions

U.S. Healthcare Market

Europe Healthcare Market

Asia Healthcare Market

Total Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts

U.S. Pharmaceutical Market

Europe Pharmaceutical Market

Asia Pharmaceutical Market

