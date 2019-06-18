The European Power Rental Market 2019-2024: Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted & Reliable Power Supply for Various End-Users

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Power Rental Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby, Others), Country - Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe power rental market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The major factor driving the market is the increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply for various end-users such as the IT facilities, data centers, utilities, oil & gas, and manufacturing.

The utilities segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe power rental market, by end-user in 2018. The reason behind the growing utilization of rental power solution by utilities is uneven consumption pattern in all countries of Europe.

The Europe power rental market, by application, is segmented into standby power, peak shaving, and base load/continuous power. The peak shaving segment is estimated to hold the largest share because of the growing automation in the manufacturing industry, which, in turn, increases electricity usage during peak hours in a day. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity during peak hours, power rental solutions are required.



The Europe power rental market is also driven by the growth of data centers in developing countries. Countries around Europe have a building code and safety standards related to backup power for mission-critical infrastructures such as the IT infrastructure. The increasing demand for IT infrastructure management and expansion of existing facilities are expected to create demand for generator sets during the forecast period.

The key players contributing to the power rental market are Aggreko (UK), Caterpillar (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Boels Rental (Netherland), Loxam (France), Bredenoord (Netherland), and Colle Rentals & Sales (Netherland).



