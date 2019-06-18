The European Power Rental Market 2019-2024: Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted & Reliable Power Supply for Various End-Users
Jun 18, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Power Rental Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Power Rating, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby, Others), Country - Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe power rental market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.
The major factor driving the market is the increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply for various end-users such as the IT facilities, data centers, utilities, oil & gas, and manufacturing.
The utilities segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe power rental market, by end-user in 2018. The reason behind the growing utilization of rental power solution by utilities is uneven consumption pattern in all countries of Europe.
The Europe power rental market, by application, is segmented into standby power, peak shaving, and base load/continuous power. The peak shaving segment is estimated to hold the largest share because of the growing automation in the manufacturing industry, which, in turn, increases electricity usage during peak hours in a day. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity during peak hours, power rental solutions are required.
The Europe power rental market is also driven by the growth of data centers in developing countries. Countries around Europe have a building code and safety standards related to backup power for mission-critical infrastructures such as the IT infrastructure. The increasing demand for IT infrastructure management and expansion of existing facilities are expected to create demand for generator sets during the forecast period.
The key players contributing to the power rental market are Aggreko (UK), Caterpillar (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Boels Rental (Netherland), Loxam (France), Bredenoord (Netherland), and Colle Rentals & Sales (Netherland).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Europe Power Rental Market During the Forecast Period
3.2 Market, By Fuel & Country
3.3 Market, By Power Rating
3.4 Market, By Application
3.5 Market, By End-User
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Drivers
4.3.1 Expansion of IT & Data Centers
4.3.2 Growing Investment in the Construction Industry
4.3.3 Cost Benefits of Rental Solutions
4.3.4 Rising Number of Events
4.4 Restraints
4.4.1 Reducing Cost of Renewable Generation & Energy Storage
4.5 Opportunities
4.5.1 Increased Use of Bi-Fuel & Invertor Generators
4.5.2 Aging Power Infrastructure
4.6 Challenges
4.6.1 Stringent Regulation on Diesel Generator Emission & Noise Control Norms
4.6.2 Rise in the Demand for Decentralized Power Generation
5 EU Power Rental Market, By Fuel Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Diesel
5.3 Gas
6 EU Power Rental Market, By Power Rating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Up to 50 kW
6.3 51-500 kW
6.4 501-2,500 kW
7 EU Power Rental Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Peak Shaving
7.3 Standby Power
7.4 Base Load/Continuous Power
8 EU Power Rental Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Utilities
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.4 Construction
8.5 Mining
8.6 Manufacturing
8.7 Shipping
8.8 Data Centers
8.9 Events
8.10 Others
9 EU Power Rental Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 UK
9.2.1 By Fuel Type
9.2.2 By Power Rating
9.2.3 By Application
9.2.4 By End-User
9.3 Germany
9.3.1 By Fuel Type
9.3.2 By Power Rating
9.3.3 By Application
9.3.4 By End-User
9.4 Russia
9.5 Italy
9.6 France
9.7 Turkey
9.8 Netherlands
9.9 Belgium
9.10 Luxembourg
9.11 Denmark
9.12 Rest of Europe
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ranking of Players, 2017
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 New Product Developments
10.3.2 Investments & Expansions
10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.4 Contracts & Agreements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aggreko
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.3 Recent Development
11.2 Caterpillar
11.3 Atlas Copco
11.4 Bredenoord
11.5 Loxam
11.6 Boels Rental
11.7 Zwart Techniek
11.8 Colle Rental & Sales
11.9 Power Solutions
11.10 Generac
11.11 Bulterys
11.12 The Power Shop
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qe4ey9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article