The European Steel Industry is Expected to Reach $99.4 Billion by 2026

The European steel market is expected to reach US$99.4 billion in 2026, at a negative CAGR of 3.03%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026.

The factors such as growth in automotive production, rising use of major home appliances, Upsurge in construction & heavy equipment sales, accelerating demand for finished steel products. and rapid urbanization would generate the market value. However, rising penetration of electric vehicles and steel price volatility are the challenges faced by the market. A few notable trends may include emerging role of steel in renewable energy sector, high consumption of electric steel in transformers & motors and adoption of green steel.

The steel market is highly concentrated to a few large players, as the importance of scale economies favours concentration to larger companies.

However, as the steel market remains highly cyclical, it is subject to intense competition. The main challenges that steelmakers face include: volatility, shifting demand centers, complex supply chains, productivity and cost efficiency. The market is also affected by general economic conditions and end-use markets, including the automotive, appliance, construction and energy industries. As these industries experience a downturn, the steel market usually follows their trend.

The key players such as ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter AG, Acerinox, Aperam and Tata Steel Europe has contributed significantly to the Europe steel industry. However, with the rising focus on imported steel, international players are likely to establish their footprints in the Europe steel market in coming years.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe steel market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Salzgitter AG, Acerinox, Aperam and Tata Steel Europe ) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Steel Manufacturers

Scrap Steel Providers

Finished Steel Producers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Domestic Appliances Market and Others)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Steel Production

2.2 Downfall in Steel Consumption Growth Rate

2.3 Impact on Scrap Usage

3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Steel Market by Value

3.2 Europe Steel Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Steel Market by Regions

3.4 Europe Crude Steel Production

3.5 Europe Crude Steel Production by Production Route

3.5.1 Europe Basic Oxygen Furnace Steel Production

3.5.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnace Steel Production

3.6 Europe Crude Steel Production by Quality

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Steel Non Alloy Productio

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Steel Other Alloy Production

3.6.3 Europe Stainless Steel Production

3.7 Europe Crude Steel Production by Product

3.7.1 Europe Steel Flat Products Production

3.7.2 Europe Steel Long Products Production

3.8 Europe Finished Steel Import

3.9 Europe Finished Steel Import by Products

3.9.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Import

3.9.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Import by Regions

3.9.3 Europe Finished Long Products Import

3.9.4 Europe Finished Long Products Import by Regions

3.10 Europe Finished Steel Export

3.11 Europe Finished Steel Export by Products

3.11.1 Europe Finished Flat Products Export

3.11.2 Europe Finished Flat Products Export by Regions

3.11.3 Europe Finished Long Products Export

3.11.4 Europe Finished Long Products Export by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Germany

4.1.1 Germany Steel Market by Value

4.1.2 Germany Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Germany Crude Steel Production

4.2 Italy

4.2.1 Italy Steel Market by Value

4.2.2 Italy Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Italy Crude Steel Production

4.3 France

4.3.1 France Steel Market by Value

4.3.2 France Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 France Crude Steel Production

4.4 Spain

4.4.1 Spain Steel Market by Value

4.4.2 Spain Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 Spain Crude Steel Production

4.5 The U.K.

4.5.1 The U.K. Steel Market by Value

4.5.2 The U.K. Steel Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 The U.K. Crude Steel Production

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

5.1.2 Rising Use of Major Home Appliances

5.1.3 Upsurge in Construction & Heavy Equipment Sales

5.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Finished Steel Products

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emerging Role of Steel in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.2 High Consumption of Electrical Steel in Transformers and Motors

5.2.3 Adoption of Green Steel

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicle

5.3.2 Steel Price Volatility

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Europe Market

6.1.1 Europe Steel Market Volume Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Thyssenkrupp

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 Salzgitter AG

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Aperam

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Acerinox

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Tata Steel Europe

7.6.1 Business Overview

