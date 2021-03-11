The European Union Joins South By Southwest® Digital Experience March 16-20

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union (EU) will join the dynamic digital experience of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Online for its annual [email protected] event, highlighting European innovation and culture. From March 16 through 20, the festival will for the first time be virtual and accessible to global audiences with keynotes, conference sessions, world-class networking, and the unexpected discoveries that are always part of SXSW.

"This year's festival comes at a special time for the EU-US relationship," said European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis. "We are witnessing the dawn of a new transatlantic era with a strong focus on how Europe and the United States can collaborate on everything from digital transformation to the greening of our economies. And that collaborative spirit – how we can work closely together and learn from each other – is very much at the heart of our South by Southwest programming."

Notable speakers include European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager; U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar; European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel; European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová; Director-General for Research and Innovation Jean-Eric Paquet; Co-Founder and President, Center for Humane Technology Tristan Harris; and Michelle Patron, Senior Director of Sustainability Policy, Microsoft.

Join the EU for thought-provoking discussions and presentations about connectivity, collaboration, and innovation. Learn how to participate in EU-funded research, take part in a future-focused discussion about what a new social contract for big tech could look like, and discover how privacy and surveillance have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics range from Europe's recently released "Democracy Action Plan" to the latest in tech. The EU will participate in the SXSW Panel Picker official events, which require a SXSW badge for access, as well as five open-to-all conversations. The SXSW Panel Picker events can be viewed by logging in with a SXSW Online badge at sxsw.com and will be available for streaming from March 16-20.

Select discussions will be livestreamed on the official [email protected] website ( euintheus.org/SXSW ). [email protected] is free to attend. For a full schedule and all registration links, please visit www.euintheus.org/SXSW. The event hashtag is #EUatSXSW. For all media requests regarding [email protected], please contact [email protected] .

