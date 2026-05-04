The Evaluation Company Launches VisaKey, a New Healthcare Worker Certification Service for Foreign Nurses

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its recent USCIS approval to issue Healthcare Worker Certificates, The Evaluation Company (TEC) has officially launched VisaKey, a dedicated certification service designed for foreign nurses navigating the U.S. occupational visa process.

The Healthcare Worker Certificate (HWC) involves verification of a healthcare worker's education, training, licensure, and English language proficiency to U.S. standards. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires foreign nurses, including both Registered Nurses (RNs) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), to obtain an HWC as part of the occupational visa application process, making the certificate a critical gateway for those seeking to live and practice in the United States.

USCIS approved TEC to issue HWCs for both RNs and LPNs last month. "Earning USCIS approval to issue Healthcare Worker Certificates is a significant milestone for TEC, and one we pursued with a commitment to better serving the nursing profession," said Mukul Bakhshi, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. "VisaKey reflects our goal of expanding access to high-quality credentialing and transparency to an often opaque process that matters enormously to nurses and the healthcare system that depends on them."

The milestone resonates beyond TEC's leadership. "As a nurse leader and advocate for internationally educated nurses (IENs), I see VisaKey as a critical step in streamlining nursing workforce mobility and addressing long-standing barriers in credentialing and migration," said Dr. Jasper Erwin Tolarba, Chair of TEC's Professional Nursing Advisory Group (PNAG). "This platform has the potential to strengthen global health systems by accelerating the integration of IENs where they are needed most."

A New Competitive Standard

TEC's recent USCIS approval makes it one of only four organizations in the country authorized to issue these certificates for nurses, and the newest entrant in the market. VisaKey was designed with a commitment to applicant communication, and the operational expertise TEC has built over nearly four decades of credential evaluation. "We built VisaKey to be the certification experience that applicants have always deserved," said Daniel Kutzin, Chief Operating Officer. "From clear communication to efficient processing, every decision was made with the nurse in mind, and we are ready to serve applicants from day one." For more on VisaKey, visit https://evalcompany.com/visakey/.

Additional Nursing Offerings

TEC offers a Nursing Course Analysis (NCA), a thorough evaluation of an applicant's nursing coursework recognized by 17 state boards of nursing and counting. Pairing this with VisaKey is the ideal solution for nurses who need VisaKey for immigration and an NCA for their state license.

About The Evaluation Company

The Evaluation Company (TEC), founded in 1986, provides foreign academic credentials evaluations and verifications in connection with university admissions, professional licensing, immigration and employment. TEC is a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluations Services (NACES), a trade organization trusted by more than 90% of U.S. schools and licensing boards. TEC maintains working partnerships with over a thousand schools, institutions, and agencies.

SOURCE The Evaluation Company