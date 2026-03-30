USCIS Approves The Evaluation Company to Issue Healthcare Worker Certificates for Nurses

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evaluation Company (TEC), a leading provider of academic credential evaluations, document verification, and certified translations, has received approval from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to issue Healthcare Worker Certificates for nurses seeking U.S. occupational visas. This approval marks a significant expansion of TEC's services and strengthens its ability to support internationally educated healthcare professionals seeking to work in the United States.

TEC is now one of four companies approved to issue such certificates. Management looks forward to continuing its tradition of strong customer service and innovation.

"We are excited to offer Healthcare Worker Certificates," said Dr. Josh Eisen. "This is a space that was a monopoly until years ago and behaved like one. Client disregard was the norm. At its worst, applicants waited months for communication that should take days, if not hours."

TEC built a robust infrastructure during the application process and in anticipation of launching the new Section 343 Healthcare Worker Certificate product, which Congress established as a requirement for occupational visas as part of the 1996 immigration law.

Leading the effort is Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Mukul Bakhshi, an innovator in accreditation and licensing, immigration, and regulation with significant experience in healthcare and nursing.

"Our ability to provide the certificates will bring much needed relief to foreign-educated nurses facing a complex and challenging process and a broader industry under stress," Bakhshi said. "Our preparation has allowed us to develop a state-of-the-art product that will be a market leader out of the gate. We can't wait to share more details in the coming weeks."

About The Evaluation Company:

The Evaluation Company (TEC), founded in 1986, provides foreign academic credentials evaluations and verifications in connection with university admissions, professional licensing, immigration and employment. TEC is a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluations Services (NACES), a trade organization trusted by more than 90% of U.S. schools and licensing boards. TEC maintains working partnerships with over a thousand schools, institutions and agencies.

SOURCE The Evaluation Company