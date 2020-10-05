The Event Planner Expo Announces #1 Virtual Networking Platform, Hio Social, and a Star-Studded Lineup for 2020 Virtual Show

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the biggest names in the event, hospitality, and marketing worlds are just weeks away from sharing some very timely, relevant insight. The Event Planner Expo has just announced a knockout lineup of experts with decades of experience and impressive careers for the annual show happening October 13th-15th. "This year, the Expo will be a direct response to this unique moment we're in," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. "These are unprecedented times, and therefore our mission was to curate a roster of speakers that can shed light on how to make the most of this moment, and how to rise above this pandemic and come out on top."

EMRG Media, the team behind the trade show, just announced a bevy of over 100 impressive names in conjunction with the previously announced Daymond John and Kevin Harrington. Heather Monahan, Tim Storey, Mario Armstrong, Ryan Stewman, Ben Ricciardi, Shama Hyder, and Clinton Sparks are just a handful of the world-class experts gracing the virtual stages of the Expo. In addition, Hio Social is sponsoring our Networking Lounge over all 3 Days. "Hio Social is the best networking platform out there, we love working with their team, they are cutting edge and have made tremendous over the past year," Stewart says.

The Event Planner Expo has a robust history of bringing to its stages some of the biggest names in the business world, from Martha Stewart to Barbara Corcoran to Gary Vaynerchuk. In addition to profiling iconic industry leaders, the Expo is also synonymous with lucrative networking. Networking lounges, Fireside Chats, and Booths help foster a spirit of connecting and idea sharing, and this year is no different. "Our Virtual Show has been designed to facilitate phenomenal networking opportunities, and the beauty of going virtual means we'll have thousands more attendees, which means that many more connections for you to make," Stewart says.

Tickets to the show sell out annually, and this year is once again on track to be completely sold out. If you're looking to learn firsthand from some of the biggest names in the business, make sure you secure you spot today. To experience all 3 days of the trade show, reserve your VIP or All Access Tickets now—these ticketing levels don't just give you access to the hundreds of exceptional speakers, they also get you exclusive access the networking lounges, where intensive, long-lasting connections are made.

