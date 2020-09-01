The Event Planner Expo Announces Impressive Lineup of Speakers for 2020 Virtual Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo has become synonymous with top event planning and marketing over the course of its almost decade-long run. With thousands of attendees, including event professionals, major executives, marketing moguls, and industry heavyweights in attendance, the trade show has always been a place for fostering new business relationships and invaluable networking. With this new virtual environment, you can expect even more attendees; we're on track for almost 4000 professionals from across the world. The Event Planner Expo made the move to a virtual show this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has devastated many parts of the event and hospitality industries.

Keynote Speakers, Daymond John, Heather Monahan, and Kevin Harrington

"The event world is struggling, and so we felt it was pivotal we host a show this year, with a special focus on how to remain resilient, strong, and relevant during difficult times. Now that we're virtual, thousands more can join in on the magic, while also ensuring they get to network and position themselves for a thriving 2021," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. EMRG Media just released its list of speakers for the annual gathering, which always brings leading thinkers and entrepreneurs from the event and business worlds to its stages. The impressive list of over 75 names include ABC Shark Tank's Daymond John, former Shark and entrepreneur Kevin Harrington, as well as author and coach Heather Monahan. These industry icons will be speaking to a wide range of topical subjects, from marketing to digital branding to the ever-important world of virtual. In addition, this year all of the speakers will be putting an emphasis on how to rebound from the effects of Covid-19 from a business perspective. The goal is to help attendees rethink and reimagine the future landscape of business, events, and marketing.

"So much of the thrust of this year's show is about positioning people and businesses for a successful, thriving 2021. Events aren't going anywhere, and Covid-19 won't be around forever," Stewart shares. "In other words, now is the time to learn how to adapt and lean in to this new climate. Your business doesn't have to suffer, you can pivot in smart, inventive ways!" EMRG Media also wanted to make sure the show was a place of inclusivity, positivity, and new beginnings: "We want to be a source of support and guidance to the community right now. If it's financially tough to attend the show, we want to help," Stewart says. The marketing and events firm has decided to give 1000 complimentary 1-day passes for the October 15th show, which is when vendors and services take centre stage.

The Event Planner Expo sells out annually, and this year is on track to be the most widely-attended show in the show's history. Various ticketing levels and pricing options are available: A complimentary 1-day ticket, GA Tickets, VIP Tickets, and All Access Passes can all be obtained through the company website, www.TheEventPlannerExpo.com. We want everyone to have the opportunity to learn, get new ideas, and make connections.

About EMRG Media: EMRG Media is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning, and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the past 16 years, EMRG Media has garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative corporate event marketer with an impressive client base. Learn more about EMRG Media at: http://www.EMRGMedia.com/.

