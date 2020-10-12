The Event Planner Expo Announces Two New Speakers Ahead of First Virtual Show

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo is just days away, happening October 13-15. Each year, thousands of attendees flock to New York City to learn and network. This year, the much-anticipated show has made the move to virtual, a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic that derailed much of the event world. The team behind the show is excited, citing its speaker line-up as a reason to embrace virtual events. "We've been able to secure speakers we could have only dreamed of, and we're able to include reach attendees from all corners of the globe," says Mario Stewart, CEO, of EMRG Media.

The Manhattan-based events and marketing firm recently announced Daymond John and Kevin Harrington as the keynote speakers for this year's show. This week, The Event Planner Expo revealed two other impressive figures who will be sharing their industry insight at the show, Jamie Kern Lima and Pete Vargas. Jamie Kern Lima was the Founder of It Cosmetics which she sold to L'Oreal. "This was such a big win for us, getting Jamie to join our list of speakers," says Mario Stewart, CEO of EMRG Media. "She has a powerful story that must be told; she's overcome adversity, and her path will inspire the masses."

Pete Vargas is the founder and CEO of Advance Your Research. His name has become synonymous with Pivoting and his RiseUp Challenge. His passion is helping people harness the power of a message and find their voice with stages. His company has been featured in Forbes Magazine and was on Inc's 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. "We all have something to learn from Pete," Mario says. "He has helped tens of thousands of people rise up and hone in on their message, and he is a major force when it comes to the future of online experiences."

This year's show will once again underscore the importance of networking, and the roster of speakers certainly reflects this very unusual and challenging time in the events world. The hosts of this year's virtual show maintain that they curated a program that brings together individuals and public figures who have overcome hardship, and who have persevered in spite of major roadblocks. "What makes us particularly excited about this lineup is that each expert will share actionable tips to help attendees make the most of this unique moment," Mario says. "These are seasoned individuals with important messages that undoubtedly will motivate and encourage others in this new landscape."

Each year, The Event Planner Expo sells out. This year's Virtual program allows for more attendees than usual, though there are only a few tickets left at each ticketing level. To experience all 3 days of the trade show, reserve your VIP or All Access Tickets now—these ticketing levels don't just give you access to the 100 exceptional speakers, they also get you exclusive access to the networking lounges, exhibitors where intensive, long-lasting connections are made.

For more information, visit www.TheEventPlannerExpo.com

