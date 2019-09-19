The Event Planner Expo Features Gary Vee & Jason Feifer to Inspire NYC's Event Planners and Marketers

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th annual Event Planner Expo is coming up on October 1st through 3rd, 2019 and EMRG Media, the company behind the #1 trade show in New York City for events, marketers, and hospitality, is bringing out the big guns.

Join us at our Speaker Series on Wednesday, October 2nd at 92Y Check out our Keynote Speakers at The Event Planner Expo 2019!

Gary Vaynerchuk, known on social media as GaryVee, is the CEO of VaynerMedia and the chairman of VaynerX, a media and communications holding company. In addition to running VaynerMedia, Gary also serves as a partner in the athlete representation agency VaynerSports, cannabis-focused branding and marketing agency Green Street, and restaurant reservations app Resy. As a 5-time New York Times bestselling author and early investors in companies like Twitter, Venmo, and Uber, Gary knows how to use social media to his best advantage, and scale businesses beyond their wildest dreams.

Jason Feifer is the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and is a prolific writer whose work has been featured in, of course, Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as the New York Times, the Washington Post, Fast Company, Slate, ESPN Magazine, Men's Health, Popular Mechanics, GQ, Salon, and more. He and his wife co-wrote the novel Mr. Nice Guy, which was published by Griffin Publishing in 2018. Jason hosts three podcasts: Pessimists Archive, Hush Money, and Problem Solvers. His experience makes him a recognized authority on change and how to get press and publicity for any growing business.

"Getting Gary Vaynerchuk and Jason Feifer as this years' keynote speakers is huge," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President of EMRG Media. "They have such diverse experience and will be able to teach our Expo attendees everything they need to know about social media, marketing, and skyrocketing to success with their events."

Gary and Jason will both be featured during the Event Planner Expo's Educational Speaker Series on day 2 of the three-day Expo, taking place at the famous cultural icon, 92nd Street Y.

The Event Planner Expo is October 1-3, 2019 and its mission is to bridge the gap between event planners and service providers and create an environment that foster long-lasting partnerships. Tickets are limited. For more information and to secure tickets, visit http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com .

