NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each fall, thousands of event planners, marketing executives, top vendors, and industry heavyweights attend The Event Planner Expo, the premier trade show for individuals looking to engage in intensive education, networking, partnerships and deals. With the rapid onset of Covid-19 at the start of 2020, the event planning industry was hugely impacted. "Most people, whether in the industry or not, have been affected. From corporate events, to social gatherings, sporting events, concerts, galas and more... The event industry was dealt a significant blow and we wanted to bring the community together to move forward and be ready for an amazing 2021," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media.

The Event Planner Expo New York Team Will Bring Thousands of Top Event Planners, Marketers, and Owners Together Virtually

The Event Planner Expo will be happening as it always does: Celebrity Keynote Speakers, the best venues & services will gather over 3 Days. That said, there will be one principal change—this year's show will be virtual. "Our industry looks different at this moment, but that in no way means events are going to become obsolete. On the contrary, we're going to see in a post-Covid19 world that events are bigger, better, and more important than ever," Stewart shares. "This trade show honors all of the incredible event industry players out there who we are seeing the creativity, pivoting and adapting with many doing business already. This year's show is your chance to let everyone know you're open and ready for business." In addition, EMRG Media has partnered with none other than Scott Frankel from Animatic Media LLC and Conference on Demand, to bring this virtual show to fruition. "Conference on Demand is one of the nation's leaders when it comes to bringing to life phenomenal virtual content," Stewart says. " Simply put, he is a visionary who knows how to make magic happen through smart uses of technology. We're lucky to have him on board with our Speaker Series."

The Event Planner Expo typically draws thousands from across America, and this year is no different. In fact, the team behind the trade show has seen a major uptick in attendance not just within the USA, but from around the world. "Virtual allows for this kind of international attendance, which in short means so many more opportunities for our attendees to connect and strike lucrative global partnerships," Stewart explains. This year's show will underscore the importance of pivoting and rethinking events in the year 2020, with over 100 top experts addressing what the future of events and marketing looks like in this new landscape over the three days. In addition, EMRG Media has curated the programming to help attendees ensure they're well positioned for a successful 2021, with world class speakers like ABC's Shark Tank's Daymond John.

In the spirit of community, the minds behind The Event Planner Expo want to make sure no person is left behind. We are giving some complimentary or discount passes to those that have been affected most. "We want to give back to our incredible industry and show it some love right now. We must remember we're all in this together," Stewart says.

For those looking to gain access to the education series, networking sessions as well as Daymond John's Keynote address, there are different ticketing levels available: GA Tickets, VIP Tickets, and All Access passes.

For more information, visit: www.TheEventPlannerExpo.com

