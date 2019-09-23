The Event Planner Expo Partners with HiO for Cutting Edge Trade Show Networking

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of events and marketing, who you know is increasingly important. Deals are secured and partnerships are landed through in-person connections, and The Event Planner Expo, the premier trade show for all things events, is no stranger to this concept. For the past many years, EMRG Media, the group behind the impressive gathering, has underscored the importance of forging connections at every expo. "We've seen in real-time the undeniable efficacy of in-the-flesh networking," says Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. "The kinds of longstanding partnerships that have been facilitated through our Networking Lounge, where global brands mingle and subsequently partner with burgeoning start ups, is nothing short of inspiring."

This year, in addition to tacking on an extra day to the event—making the 2019 expo three solid days of learning, trading notes, and scoping out the latest trends—the EMRG team is introducing a new major player to the trade show: HiO. This app is the official networking partner of The Event Planner Expo, and the benefits of this are multiple. "In this business, we come across a lot of apps, and many that facilitate easier networking. That said, none have impressed us as much as HiO. It's hands down the way of the future when it comes to forging lasting bonds and promoting your business," Stewart explains. In a world that's seemingly overrun with apps for just about everything, HiO stands apart from the rest: it enables users to exchange info in a one-to-one, intimate way, or on a much larger scale. From sending emails to providing templates to sending push notifications to connecting directly to Eventbrite, the possibilities of HiO are seemingly never-ending, and for good reason. "Hio is the highest-rated and most powerful networking app on the market," HiO CEO Jason Carper explains.

Carper states that HiO is unique because it's features "span the entire relationship journey; from discovery, to swapping information & socials, then assisting with follow ups through the use of a suite of follow up features, and finally keeping in touch and up to date. Users keep the app to network at other events and can even use in everyday situations such as happy hours, parties, and more!"

The partnership between HiO and The Event Planner Expo hints at a major trend in the marketing world, where an increasingly large emphasis is put on gathering contacts, sharing info, and disseminating content. In addition to being an official trade show sponsor, The Event Planner Expo sees the newfound partnership with HiO as a longterm move. "With no setup fees, no processing fees, no ticketing fees, and no annual fees, it feels like a no brainer that we're embarking on this journey with HiO," Stewart states.

The Event Planner Expo is happening this fall, from October 1st through October 3rd, 2019. The world class trade show will bring together the best of the event and marketing worlds in New York City, with Gary Vaynerchuk serving as a keynote speaker. Tickets sell out annually, and spots are limited. For more information, and to secure tickets, visit http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Stewart

223224@email4pr.com

212.254.3700

SOURCE EMRG Media