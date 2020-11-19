The Everest Whiskey Glass Takes Whiskey Drinkers to the Summit

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who dream big and have their sights set on the highest peaks.

The Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass and Decanter Set – live now on Kickstarter and fully funded in 5 hours – redefines whiskey drinking.

Liiton Everest Whiskey Set takes whiskey drinkers to the summit Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass - the power of nature in your hand Liiton Everest Whiskey Decanter

"We believe drinking whiskey is a sacred experience," says Liiton founder Peng Lin. "Even the smallest detail can make drinking whiskey better."

Since launching Liiton, we have strived to create a superior drinking moment for whiskey lovers. When creating the Everest Whiskey Glass and Decanter set, our second whiskey glass, we went back to the drawing board to rethink what makes a truly exceptional whiskey experience.

Working with world-renowned Danish designer Nina Bruun, we blended an aesthetically pleasing design, that looks and feels good in your hand, with unique features to heighten the experience of enjoying quality, flavourful whiskey.

Glassmakers around the world have called Everest the most ambitious whiskey glass project ever attempted due to the prowess required to manufacture this design.

"We brought our A-game to the Everest Whiskey Glass," says Lin. "We spoke to countless whiskey experts – everyone from distillers to mixologists to connoisseurs – to learn what is the ultimate experience."

Here are a few of the Everest features:

Power in your Palm

The precision-crafted Everest Whiskey Glass is the only tumbler to feature a true-to-scale 3D glass carving of all three sides of Mount Everest. The Everest Whiskey Decanter's unique two-sided design features two sides of Everest moulded onto its exterior.

Chill-Charge System™

The glass sculpture of Mount Everest embedded within the whiskey glass charges up with cold to chill your drink, evenly distributing it throughout the whiskey without watering down the beverage for the cleanest unadulterated whiskey experience.

Unlocks Aromatics

The Everest Whiskey Glass offers the optimal expression of whiskey flavours by gently and naturally releasing the aromatic compounds of your whiskey through interaction with the Mount Everest carving.

The Everest Whiskey Glass and Decanter is available on Kickstarter until January 4, 2021.

Visit the Kickstarter page now to learn more about this revolution in whiskey drinking at liiton.com/everest.

ABOUT LIITON

At Liiton, we know every good whiskey deserves a trustworthy companion. A wing man who lifts you to greater heights and won't let you down when it matters most.

We named our company Liiton, the Finnish word for union, to bring people together through the enjoyment of whiskey. We're on a mission to create the world's best products for whiskey lovers.

Spending an evening with Liiton is creating lasting friendships and lifelong memories.

