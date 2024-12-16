The Everglades Foundation Wins Suncoast Regional EMMY Award for Groundbreaking Everglades Stories from Across the Watershed

Series Highlights Connections and Experiences of People Across the Everglades Ecosystem

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Everglades Foundation is proud to announce that its captivating series, Everglades Stories from Across the Watershed, won a Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences EMMY® Award for Public Affairs – Series in the 2024 competition. Everglades Stories documents diverse and compelling narratives from individuals living in different regions across the Everglades watershed.

Launched in April 2024, Everglades Stories explores the experiences and perspectives of a variety of people who cherish the Everglades. Each video provides a unique glimpse into the lives of individuals who have been profoundly influenced by the Everglades ecosystem. From a fishing guide to a scientist, from a photographer to a park ranger, the stories represent a broad cross-section of voices that exemplify the interconnectedness between people and the Everglades.

We are honored to receive this award. Post this

"We are honored to receive this award. It is a reflection of the importance of our mission, and we are grateful to those who shared their Everglades stories with us," said Jacquie Weisblum, Vice President of Communications. "We hope that our collective commitment to Everglades restoration and education will make an even greater impact as we reach wider audiences through this prestigious award."

The initiative's webpage features an interactive map of Florida, allowing visitors to click on different regions in the Everglades watershed. Everglades Stories has been shared widely across various social media channels, allowing for broader engagement and awareness of the importance of the Everglades ecosystem.

For more information about Everglades Stories and to explore the videos, please visit www.evergladesfoundation.org/stories.

Watch the project's official trailer .

ABOUT THE EVERGLADES FOUNDATION: The Everglades Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to restoring and protecting the Everglades through science, advocacy and education. Since its founding in 1993 by a group of outdoor enthusiasts, The Everglades Foundation has become a respected and important advocate for the sustainability of one of the world's most unique ecosystems. For more information, please visit EvergladesFoundation.org.

Contact: Meieli Sawyer, [email protected]

SOURCE The Everglades Foundation