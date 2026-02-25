The evidence is in: used e-bikes are a reliable, affordable option

93% of refurbished e-bikes from Upway have no returns within a year, matching new-bike reliability. Refurbished e-bikes deliver up to 6× more savings than typical e-bike rebates.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released that shows that professionalized marketplaces are the key to helping U.S. cities scale e-bike adoption. By analyzing thousands of sales across the U.S. and Europe alongside a new independent poll, the report proves that certified pre-owned e-bikes build the trust necessary to convert commuters who are currently priced out of the new market. The findings show that while e-bike rebate programs are essential, their impact is significantly higher when applied to refurbished models. Crucially, the data shows that the reliability of these bikes is on par with new models, yet they offer discounts that already exceed typical government incentives.

Breaking the barriers to e-bike ownership

The study identifies cost and trust as the two primary hurdles standing in the way of mass e-bike adoption. For over half of prospective owners (58%), e-bikes remain too expensive to consider. But while the used market offers a more affordable entry point, it has historically struggled with a trust gap: two-thirds of existing riders chose a new e-bike specifically because they were concerned about the reliability and condition of a pre-owned model. By professionalizing the refurbishment process, Upway removes the risk from the secondary market, allowing price-conscious commuters to purchase with confidence.

Reliability on par with new models

Data from Upway shows that its refurbishment process directly solves the concerns of both affordability and trust. Every e-bike undergoes a 50-point inspection and a full professional restoration by Upway mechanics, resulting in reliability outcomes that match the performance of new bikes. Within Upway's one-year warranty period, 93% of pre-owned e-bikes experience no return or refund claims, nearly identical to the 95% success rate of new models. This marginal 2 percentage point difference proves that a certified pre-owned e-bike is as dependable as a new one.

Affordability exceeding many e-bike rebate programs

In addition to their reliability, Upway's certified pre-owned models offer savings that significantly outperform traditional government incentives. While a typical city e-bike rebate ranges from $200 to $600, Upway provides discounts that are two to six times larger. An average two-year-old e-bike on the marketplace is sold at a 44% discount; on a $2,600 bike, this represents $1,130 in immediate savings, making high-performance e-bikes accessible to a much broader audience of commuters.

"A certified refurbished e-bike is just as dependable and reliable as a brand-new one, but significantly more accessible," said Maxime Renson, Head of Upway US. "With this third-party validated report, we are debunking a lot of beliefs around second hand ebikes and we are excited to show how professional refurbishment provides a safe, guaranteed solution for both consumers and cities. By offering savings that significantly surpass traditional rebates, we are closing the trust gap and making high-performance e-bikes a reality for those previously priced out. Upway is eager to work with city leaders to partner on affordability efforts, proving that the circular economy is the fastest and most reliable way to get more people on two wheels."

About Upway

Founded in Paris in 2021, Upway is the global leader in professionally refurbished e-bikes, operating in nine countries including the United States. Its mission is to offer a premium second-hand choice by giving e-bikes a new life and making sustainable mobility accessible to the greatest number of people. Upway relies on recognized industrial expertise, proprietary technology, and a steadfast commitment to the circular economy. Since its creation, the company has refurbished and sold over 100,000 e-bikes and aims to put more than one million back into circulation by 2030. Upway buys e-bikes from major brands from professional and private customers, refurbishes them through a rigorous 50-point inspection at its UpCenters (including those in New York and Los Angeles), and sells them online at up to 60% less than the new price, guaranteed for one year and delivered directly to the home. This commitment to trust and scale is backed by over $125 million in total funding.

About Calvin Thigpen

Calvin Thigpen is an experienced policy researcher and practitioner in the field of sustainable transportation. From 2018 through 2025, Calvin served as the Director of Public Partnerships & Policy Research at Lime, where he led collaborations with cities, academics, and other stakeholders to improve shared micromobility programs, support new innovations, and evaluate the impacts of micromobility.

Source: Calvin Thigpen

Download: Reliability & Residential Value Report

SOURCE Upway