The EVmatch Adapter, A Handheld Device Patented by Argonne National Laboratory, Makes Level 2 EV Charging Stations Smart

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an exclusive license with Argonne National Laboratory, EVmatch has announced the summer 2023 launch of a handheld, universal adapter that will enable electric utilities, commercial property owners, and residential homeowners, to better leverage their non-networked Level 2 EV charging stations. The device will be first deployed in a frequency regulation program with an east coast utility provider. This low-cost retrofit technology unlocks new opportunities for charging station owners and utilities, including new revenue streams, reduced operating costs, and the ability to better integrate with renewable energy sources.

The plug-and-play EVmatch Adapter, coupled with EVmatch software, retrofits any legacy electric vehicle (EV) charging station to make it smart.

"We are thrilled to partner with Argonne to bring the EVmatch Adapter to market and support increased interoperability of EV charging assets, increase the profitability of charging station infrastructure investments, and reduce barriers to participation in behind-the-meter grid service programs," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch. "This exclusive license from Argonne supports EVmatch in achieving its vision of a distributed, equitable, and carbon-free energy economy."

"Argonne works to enable energy systems that are sustainable, secure and equitable," said Megan Clifford, Associate Laboratory Director for Science and Technology Partnerships and Outreach at Argonne. "This agreement with EVmatch puts this cutting-edge technology into the hands of more consumers, where it can make maximum impact."

Key Features and Benefits of the EVmatch Adapter:

Electricity metering and payment processing

Easy, low-cost installation without an electrician

Customizable remote access control to optimize start/stop time, scheduling, and user access

Enables participation in utility demand response programs to reduce EV strain on the electrical grid

Data collection for environmental credit generation, including carbon credits and low-carbon fuel standard credits

Availability:

The EVmatch Adapter will be available for pre-order in March 2023 and will begin commercial deliveries in summer 2023, exclusively through EVmatch.

About EVmatch:

EVmatch operates a nationwide peer-to-peer EV charging network , enabling individuals, business owners, and commercial properties to rent out private charging stations, earning money and supporting their communities. With charging stations in 47 states, the women-led startup works with electric utilities and state governments to increase EV charging access across hard-to-reach customer segments, including renters and apartment-dwellers.

About Argonne National Laboratory:

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation's first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America's scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science .

