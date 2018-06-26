The Executive Centre Expands Network and Services to Deliver Ultimate Work Experience

Founded in 1994, The Executive Centre offers a member-centric experience that promotes connection, personal growth and professional achievement and serves clients ranging from startups to multinationals such as Pfizer, Expedia and Twitter.

To meet the demands of distributed, global and mobile businesses, The Executive Centre has added properties in prime locations across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, while also introducing new technology, contemporary interior design and a wide range of business services such as concierge, accounting, professional translation and people management. In order to manage the business complexity presented by rapid international expansion and an increasingly diverse service portfolio, The Executive Centre implemented NetSuite OneWorld four years ago.

"Businesses today need more than just basic office space, they need to be able to offer an experience that meets the demands of a global and mobile workforce," said Jason Wong, CTO, The Executive Centre. "As we expanded our network and services to meet those requirements, we needed to rethink our business operations. With NetSuite we have a global business management platform that has reduced operating complexity and enabled us to focus time and resources on delivering the ultimate work experience for our clients."

By switching from Microsoft Dynamics NAV (Navision) to NetSuite OneWorld, The Executive Centre has been able to improve operational efficiency by taking advantage of a real-time, unified global business management platform. As a result, The Executive Centre has been able to streamline and modernize financials, multi-subsidiary management, revenue recognition, billing, multi-currency transactions and multi-country tax compliance. This has enabled The Executive Centre to meet the evolving business needs of its clients across its 34 subsidiaries that span China, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, Sri Lanka, Macau and Vietnam as well as its recently opened location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"The Executive Centre has achieved incredible success over the last 10 years and the member-centric experience it offers its clients is really impressive," said Lee Thompson, group vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan at Oracle NetSuite. "We are thrilled to play a key role in its future expansion in Asia Pacific and beyond."

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre offers a personalized approach to the constantly evolving landscape of workspace solutions. For the last two decades, TEC has been a leading provider of Serviced and Virtual Offices, in addition to Coworking, Meeting Rooms and Conference Spaces. The company operates 115 centres in 13 countries. Learn more about at https://www.executivecentre.com/.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 organizations and subsidiaries in 199 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

