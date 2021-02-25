The Executive Leadership Council Announces New Scholarship and Career Development Program

ELC and Johnson & Johnson launch a $1,175,000 scholarship for Black undergraduates in STEM, business or health fields. Tweet this

Students must be entering their junior year, enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university and pursuing a degree in STEM, business or a health-related field to be eligible.

"While recognition about the importance of a diverse and inclusive workforce has recently risen to the forefront of everyone's thinking, at Johnson & Johnson, we have always viewed it as a critically important driver of business innovation and outcomes. As the most broadly based global healthcare company, our employees must reflect the world in which we live today," said Wanda Bryant Hope, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson, ELC member. "In working with The Executive Leadership Council to establish the Johnson & Johnson Scholarship and Career Development Program, our goal is to provide Black undergraduates who have a passion for STEM, business or healthcare-related fields and provide them with the tools, training and opportunities they need to succeed as future business leaders this program is part of our recently announced commitment to advance racial and social justice in the U.S. and around the world."

ABOUT THE ELC:

The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. Visit www.elcinfo.com for more information.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

