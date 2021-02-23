The Executive Leadership Council Increases Educational Scholarships To $1 Million Dollars In Support Of Black College Students

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises, will offer $1 million in scholarships for Black undergraduate students in 2021, for which scholarship applications are now being accepted. Through the generous support of 15 corporate partners, The ELC expands its scholarship programs to support the academic success of more than 100 Black undergraduate students in 2021. Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills and a commitment to community service.

"Change occurs when preparedness meets opportunity," said Crystal E. Ashby, interim president and CEO of The ELC. "In these ever-changing times, The ELC supports the next generations of leaders so they are ready when it is their time. The ELC successfully engaged current and new corporate partners to join our vision to expand our educational scholarships in 2021 to $1 million. The result of our partnerships," she added, "is that The ELC will support 100 Black undergraduate college students in 2021, the most ever in the history of our organization."