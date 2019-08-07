The expedition 'Oceania' Looks for Young Adventurers Who Are Willing to Travel Around the Planet to Turn the World Around

The protagonists will be intrepid young people willing to embark on a unique adventure, with a one main aim that is to save the planet. These expeditionaries, called "ODSIDERS", must be between 20 and 30 years old, hold a university degree, in love science, with a willingness to learn new things, and with a strong commitment with our planet, to people, progress and peace.

One of their aims will be to create alliances between entrepreneurs, sociocultural leaders, scientists and companies. In addition the expedition will give visibility to the work of the local projects and entities of the countries that will visit, throughout the journey, and all those working on the achievement of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. Throughout the two years the "Aquarella" will sail 30,000 nautical miles and the expeditionaries will dialogue with more than 1,500 scientists in more than 80 locations in 36 countries.

Casting

The casting calling is being done through https://www.expedicionoceania.com/casting,

To learn more about the Expedition on the website www.expedicionoceania.com

Video Odsiders: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgc9TBpq4u0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo1WKwb0CYs

The expedition

The expedition will depart after the summer and travel the world through two routes: one will cross the planet east to west (aboard the sailboat 'Aquarella') and another will be done by land north to south, led by Jordi Tosas a renowned world climber.

These adventurers will seek concrete solutions to solve the main challenges facing humanity in the 21st century, taking as their roadmap the 2030 Agenda.

Oceania is an audiovisual project that proposes solutions, models and technologies that will allow people to align their behaviors with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda.

The project is organized around four large blocks of content:

A documentary series: Oceania 2020

A fictional series: Oceania 2030

A musical project that will involve a varied array of international musicians in the creation of the 2030 Agenda Soundtrack.

A series of television formats based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and starring relevant figures from the cultural and television world, such as Mario Picazo and humorist José Mota, among others.

Oceania has the support of the Spanish Government through the High Commissioner Entity for the 2030 Agenda, ECODES, School of Biologists, of Chemists, of Physicists and of Geologists, as well as Community for Climate.

More Information / PRESS

ATREVIA

Silvia Ayechu

sayechu@atrevia.com

Tel. +34-667-633-825 / Tel. +34-91-564-07-25

SOURCE expedition ‘Oceania’