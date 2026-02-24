The Expo Group Selected as Official Services Contractor for PRINTING United Expo, One of North America's Largest Printing Industry Events

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group, a team of Architects Connecting Communities™, delivering premium service and custom design-build trade show solutions, has been named as the Official Services Contractor for PRINTING United Expo, the printing industry's largest and most comprehensive North American event, produced by PRINTING United Alliance.

The Expo Group + PRINTING United Expo

The addition brings one of the world's premier and influential trade shows to The Expo Group's elite portfolio of high-impact, association-owned events. PRINTING United Expo brings together tens of thousands of industry professionals from across the global printing ecosystem, spanning commercial, industrial, packaging, apparel, and graphic communications markets.

As Official Services Contractor, The Expo Group will deliver its full suite of strategic capabilities, including trade show design, exhibit production, operational execution, and exhibitor services through SingleSource™, supporting the continued growth and evolution of PRINTING United Expo. The partnership is focused on enhancing the exhibitor and attendee journey through operational excellence, thoughtful experience design, and best-in-class service at scale. The transition to The Expo Group signals a bold new chapter for PRINTING United Expo.

"We are architects connecting with PRINTING United Alliance's community to create trade show experiences using curiosity and intelligence to simplify complexity," said Randy Pekowski, CEO of The Expo Group. "Our mission is to create purpose that connects people and strengthens the printing industry. We are honored to deliver our premium customer service and first-in-class design-build services to the most influential annual event in the printing industry."

Produced by PRINTING United Alliance, PRINTING United Expo is widely recognized as the industry's premier gathering, showcasing the latest technology, equipment, software, and services across all market segments in one comprehensive, high-energy environment. The Expo recently was ranked as one of the fastest–growing shows in the United States by Trade Show Executive magazine as a "2025 Fastest 50" honoree as well as was named to TSNN's "Top 250 Trade Shows of 2023 and 2024."

"As PRINTING United Expo continues to grow in scale, scope, and complexity, it's essential that we work with partners who can match that ambition," said Ford Bowers, CEO, PRINTING United Alliance. "The Expo Group brings the experience, service mindset, and operational strength we need to continue elevating the experience for exhibitors and attendees across the entire printing ecosystem."

This strategic alliance reinforces The Expo Group's commitment to supporting complex, high-impact trade shows and live events, and underscores its position as a trusted partner for associations and organizations seeking to elevate their brand presence.

To learn more about The Expo Group, visit: https://theexpogroup.com/.

To learn more about PRINTING United Expo, visit: www.printingunited.com.

About The Expo Group

The Expo Group architects meaningful connections through the design and management of personalized, high-impact trade shows and events. By applying behavioral science and strategic insight, the company helps clients reimagine the event experience—delivering customized brand environments that drive engagement, valuable content, authentic connections, and measurable commerce. Headquartered near Dallas, The Expo Group operates additional offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Washington, D.C.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, comprised of the industry's vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education and training via iLEARNING+, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, Apparelist, and Promo Impressions. The Alliance is also a global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

