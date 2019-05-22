The EY and Guardtime joint venture company signs agreement with China's Zhuhai Port Holdings for future collaboration

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY and Guardtime marine insurance blockchain joint venture company Insurwave Limited today announces a new agreement with Zhuhai Port Holdings Group Co., Ltd. to explore and collaborate on shipping logistics and marine insurance to promote frictionless trade across the Greater Bay Area and beyond. During the World Port Conference in Guangzhou, Karen Maddocks, British Consul-General in Guangzhou and Tenghui Chi, Director-General of the Financial Services Bureau for the Hengqin New Area of Zhuhai, attended as witnesses to the signing on May 8th 2019.

Zhuhai Port Holdings Group businesses span across the development, construction, management and operation of ports, land and supporting facilities. Insurwave Limited launched Insurwave, the world's first marine insurance blockchain platform for commercial use, in May 2018. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on the link between marine insurance blockchain technology and port logistics, identifying a strategic cooperation in the marine economy of the Greater Bay Area, which can lead to more efficient and effective global trade conditions.

Shaun Crawford, EY Global Vice Chair for Industry, says:

"Combining the knowledge from Insurwave with Zhuhai Port Holdings' experience in port logistics, we're pleased to establish a joint initiative for identifying blockchain's applications in cross-border financial services, logistics and trade. Insurwave was developed a year ago to transform how businesses manage risk across their organization and how they work with brokers and (re)insurers. Our hope is this is another step in the right direction and will have the same impact on international trade and port logistics. This agreement comes at a great time and we look forward to supporting the Greater Bay Area plan and the Belt and Road initiative."

Botao Liu, Strategic Development Center General Manager of Zhuhai Port Holdings Group, says:

"Both parties have a common interest and by leveraging our core strengths we're able to seize the opportunities of the Belt and Road initiative, the opening of the Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Greater Bay Area to promote the connection between marine insurance blockchain technology and global port logistics."

Karen Maddocks, British Consul-General, says:

"Insurwave is a great example of a British technology supporting the development of the Greater Bay Area and on this occasion Zhuhai in particular. This innovative British blockchain platform will streamline marine insurance in the Greater Bay Area and boost international trade along the Belt and Road initiative."

Tenghui Chi, Director-General of the Financial Services Bureau for the Hengqin New Area of Zhuhai says:

"The agreement lays a great foundation for the future win-win collaboration between the two parties. We look forward to supporting upcoming initiatives from Insurwave and Zhuhai Port Holdings that will deliver valuable insights and growth to the marine insurance sector, logistics and trade in the Greater Bay Area."

