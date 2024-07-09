The Face of Williams Syndrome Association Convention Announced

CONCORD, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Williams Syndrome Association (WSA) launched their biennial convention today in Phoenix, Arizona. For the first time, the event has a face and her name is Morgan Jane Starkman. As an adult with Williams syndrome, she is the Director of Joy for Innersense Organic Beauty , a professional hair care brand noted for its top performing, toxin-free line. Innersense is the Premier Sponsor of the 2024 WSA National Convention.

A genetic condition present at birth, Williams syndrome is characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. These often occur concurrently with striking verbal abilities, social personalities, and an affinity for music. It occurs equally in males and females and in all cultures worldwide.

The WSA has recognized Starkman to personalize its reach as she is an example of how everyone benefits when individuals with Williams syndrome are included in community settings. "Inclusion cultivates belonging, nurtures meaningful relationships, and opens doors to achieving dreams," shares Dr. Mary Van Haneghan, Executive Director of the WSA. Van Haneghan further states, "We're delighted to have Morgan partner with our organization to bring greater awareness on how adults and children with Williams syndrome can fully participate in their family lives, communities, and society." The WSA provides an array of services and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023.

Twenty-eight-year-old Starkman is involved in theater and music. She participated in choir and held roles in "Seussical" and "Grease". She is part of a college theater group and recently auditioned for a major motion film.

"I have Williams syndrome, but I'm not defined by that; I'm defined by the things I love, like Broadway musicals, animals and my family," Starkman shares.

At Innersense, Starkman makes calls to salon owners. She creates content, with her frizz-free curls tip having gone viral. It was the brand's number one 2023 performing content on Instagram, despite being posted with a few weeks left in the year.

To help spread joy, Starkman sells merchandise through Outshine Labels , an online marketplace for disability advocates that helps families earn money. Stakman's collection features messages such as "Trust Your Innersense" and "Love" on t-shirts and more. She donates proceeds to the WSA.

During convention week, Starkman will be the Master of Ceremonies at Fiesta Night and introduce speakers.

The Williams Syndrome Association was formed in 1982 by, and for, families of individuals with Williams syndrome to provide resources immediately needed and a strong, supportive community for a lifetime. It is the most comprehensive resource for people and families living with Williams syndrome plus doctors, researchers and educators.

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing.

