The Farmers Insurance® Catastrophe Team Responds to California Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Kincade Fire grows to more than 75,000 acres and multiple wildfires including the Getty Fire and Easy Fire continue throughout the state of California, Farmers Insurance® has deployed specially trained Catastrophe Response Team members to help impacted customers.

Customers affected by fires across the state can file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet. Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 1-877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Farmers Insurance customers in Sonoma County can receive in-person assistance and file a claim at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma, CA, 94954.

Updates are available by visiting farmers.com/catastrophe.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

