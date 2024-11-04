The Fashion Institute of Technology Presents Live Art Duel

FIT students to create art in real time, during timed rounds at the inaugural event and competition

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT presents Live Art Duel, the college's first live painting competition and event, where FIT students from different disciplines will create works of art in various mediums over the course of three timed rounds. While the artists work, spectators will watch the creative process come to life. At the end of each round, a panel of esteemed judges will vote for their favorite works, and finalists will eventually face off in the championship round. All artwork will be auctioned following the event, with proceeds benefiting FIT students and the FIT Foundation. Each student participant will receive a prize.

Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music while meeting other attendees, including established creatives, collectors, and influencers who are interested in supporting arts education while seeing FIT's talented students at work.

The event is generously supported by Marc Jacobs, Blick Art Materials, James Tralie, and The RealReal.

WHEN: November 14, 2024

6–9 pm



WHERE: Fashion Institute of Technology

John E. Reeves Great Hall*

227 West 27th Street

New York, NY 10001



*(entrance on West 28th Street near Seventh Avenue)



WHO: Live Art Duel participating student artists: Eyoab Desalegn

Jacob Frazier

Wiktoria Klimczuk

Brooke Ledda

Hailey Lee

Elijah Ogbomo

Jialun Tong

Amelia Weitknecht

Live Art Duel judging panel:

Ariel Adkins, founder, Artfully Awear, an inclusive practice that centers on the credo "art is for everyone." Partnering with museums around the world, Adkins engages audiences through wearable art that educates, inspires, and empowers.

Tze Chun, founder, Uprise Art, a New York City gallery that helps collectors discover original contemporary artwork by emerging artists.

Ron English, an American fine artist and designer who explores brand imagery, street art, and advertising.

Nicole Fischelis, international fashion, art, and forecasting consultant, ranks among the 50 most powerful and influential figures in fashion. Former fashion and creative director for Saks Fifth Avenue, Ferragamo, and Macy's.

Keli Goff, Emmy nominated producer, former writer for And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, and one of the world's leading collectors of vintage by designers of color.

Wendy Goodman, design editor of New York Magazine and a leader in the international design community. Goodman has hosted talks at venues ranging from the 92nd Street Y, New York to the Museum of the City of New York, and has appeared on NBC's Open House NYC, Good Morning America, NY1, and WNBC.

Rebecca Moses, internationally renowned designer, artist, and author, Moses intrepidly crisscrosses a panorama of creative spheres. Art, illustration, and storytelling have become the focus of her work, with characters that are an amalgamation of who we are as a culture today.

Ruben Toledo, Cuban-born artist, is one half of the Toledo Studio, which received a Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in 2005. Toledo and his late wife and collaborator of 40 years, Isabel Toledo, rose to international attention when Michelle Obama wore a Toledo Studio design, the now-famous lemongrass wool-and-lace ensemble, to President Barack Obama's historic inauguration in 2009.

Andy Yu, a renowned fashion designer/artist celebrated for innovative, electric designs that seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair. His collections have been showcased at major fashion weeks around the world, earning acclaim from industry insiders and fashion enthusiasts.

Shauna Brook, founder, Shauna Brook Marketing & Communications

Shay Gipson, founder, The ASG Group and Shay Gipson Consulting branding and marketing

Kristy Hurt, founder, Kristy Hurt Consulting and The co-lab

Shawn Lanier, FIT student advisor

Adrien Lesser, vice president of media relations, New York City Economic Development Corporation

Chloé Marsanne, founder, Marsanne Brands

Robert Rizzolo, chief merchandising officer, Marc Jacobs

Mark Rosen, vice president of marketing, partnerships, communications, Design Miami

Sydney Sadick, editor-in-chief, publisher, and founder, Spotlight magazine

Lizzie da Trindade-Asher, president, Macchu Pisco LLC; co-founder of Cura Collective

Laura Day Webb, gallery and institutional relations director, Americas at Angus Montgomery Arts

HOW: For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit Live Art Duel.



CONTACT: For media information, contact Steven Bibb at (212) 217-4715; [email protected] . For information regarding show sponsorship opportunities, contact Claire Gilvar, director, Corporate Engagement, at (212) 217-4117 or [email protected] .



