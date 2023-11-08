The National Institutes of Health Common Fund Seeks New Methods for Transforming Biomedical Research

Up to 20 Proposals for improving Human-based Research Beyond Traditional Models Will Earn $50,000

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, an innovation platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, announced a new crowdsourcing competition, the Complement-ARIE Challenge , on behalf of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Common Fund . The Challenge seeks the public's innovations to help pave the way for more accurate, human-based research solutions. The challenge sponsors want innovators to envision a future where multiscale mathematical models, AI-driven approaches, and intricate cell-based constructs coalesce to revolutionize the way we do research. With $1,000,000 in total prizes, the NIH Common Fund is seeking ideas that will innovate and develop transformative methodologies that resonate with human biology, transcending traditional approaches.

The National Institutes of Health Common Fund

While traditional research models currently remain indispensable in some contexts, there is a growing realization that human-based New Approach Methodologies, or NAMs, such as microphysiological systems and digital models, offer unique advantages. They can provide insights into human biology that were previously elusive, answering complex biomedical questions with greater precision. However, because human-based models are relatively young in the field of biomedical research, the NIH Common Fund is seeking the public's help in transforming and elevating these promising methods.

Solvers are tasked with describing their innovative solution to this problem through the submission form on the challenge website. Forming a powerful team and submitting a novel concept that is both feasible and impactful will be essential to winning in this challenge. Note that winning solutions must demonstrate substantial advancement from the current technologies.

"NAMs research is at a critical point, where investment and collaboration between multiple sectors could help to enable widespread development and expansion in use of these new technologies," said Douglas M. Sheeley, Sc.D., Acting Director of the Office of Strategic Coordination, which oversees the NIH Common Fund. "NAMs fit well as an area for Common Fund investment because they have the possibility to create advancements across broad swaths of biomedical research."

NIH has contracted with HeroX to support the design, implementation and management of the challenge through a contract awarded by the NASA Tournament Lab. "To be at the crossroads of facilitating more accurate and impactful research methods is an immense honor. HeroX's role has always been to connect meaningful problems with the right people from around the globe," said Kal K. Sahota, President and CEO of HeroX. "The wide world of talented problem-solvers may trigger a 'eureka!' moment in ways that we currently can't predict."

The Challenge: The Complement-ARIE Challenge asks the public to propose their novel ideas for transforming methodologies in human-based biomedical research. Out-of-the-box solutions are encouraged from participants of any background.

The Prize: Up to 20 participants/teams who submit the top solutions will each receive $50,000 in prize money.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): The prize is open to anyone aged 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team, so long as the team captain is an American citizen or legal permanent resident. Other team members may originate from any country, as long as United States federal sanctions do not prohibit participation (some restrictions apply, see Guidelines for full details).

To accept the challenge, visit www.herox.com/Complement-ARIE

