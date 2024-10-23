The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited Announces Completion of Second Blue Water Bridge Rehabilitation Project

POINT EDWARD, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the rehabilitation project on the Second Blue Water Bridge (SBWB), with both spans scheduled to be open to traffic starting at noon on October 23.

FBCL extends its sincere gratitude to its partners—the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) and Facca Incorporated—for their invaluable collaboration throughout this essential project. We also express our deep appreciation to our dedicated staff, whose hard work made this achievement possible, and offer a special thanks to travelers for their patience and understanding during the rehabilitation period.

"The completion of this rehabilitation signifies a long-term investment in the bridge's functionality and safety," said Natalie Kinloch, Chief Executive Officer of FBCL. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners and travelers for their patience and collaboration throughout this project. Keeping the bridge operational during this time has been crucial for supporting the communities we serve and facilitating international commerce between Canada and the United States."

Project Highlights:

Extensive Rehabilitation Work: The project included concrete sidewalk rehabilitation, main span concrete deck repairs, waterproofing, and repaving of the SBWB. These efforts reinforce the bridge's structure and ensure its integrity for years to come.

Leveraging lessons learned from past projects, FBCL and MDOT successfully managed traffic flow with minimal disruptions.

FAST Toll Lane for Commercial Traffic Flow: The FAST toll lane remained open throughout the rehabilitation, helping maintain stable commercial truck traffic.

Local Lane Enhanced Safety: The dedicated local lane significantly improved safety and traffic flow for local residents and businesses, minimizing delays on Highway 402 and ensuring smooth transit to the U.S.

Lane Configuration Reminder:

As the SBWB resumes full operations, we would like to remind travelers of the toll lane configurations to ensure smooth and efficient crossings. The lanes are arranged from left to right when approaching the tolls (example – Lane 1 is on the left side when approaching the toll plaza and heading to the US), numbered as follows:

Lane 1: Dedicated for local traffic (cars or trucks) entering from on-ramps at Front Street, Christina Street , Indian Road or Modeland Road and oversized trucks (wide lane).

Dedicated for local traffic (cars or trucks) entering from on-ramps at Front Street, , Indian Road or Modeland Road and oversized trucks (wide lane). Lanes 2 and 3: Predominantly used for commercial trucks.

Predominantly used for commercial trucks. Lane 4: FAST Toll Lane for trucks, and cars and livestock transport (narrower lane).

FAST Toll Lane for trucks, and cars and livestock transport (narrower lane). Lane 5: Designated for passenger vehicles (narrower lane).

ConneXion account holders can use any of the lanes designated for their vehicle type.

FBCL appreciates the cooperation of all bridge users in adhering to the lane assignments as shown on the overhead signage.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

