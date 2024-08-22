The Federal Bridge Corporation Ltd. Shares Mid-Project Progress on Blue Water Bridge Rehabilitation

POINT EDWARD, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to provide a mid-project update on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Second Blue Water Bridge (SBWB). This crucial infrastructure project is progressing as planned, ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of this vital international crossing.

The SBWB rehabilitation is on schedule, with 45% of the work completed as of July 31, 2024. Key progress includes the milling of asphalt, removal of waterproofing, and deck surface grinding. The full-depth concrete deck repair is well underway, now 50% completed. Additionally, the sidewalk concrete overlay has been removed, and various concrete repairs at the sidewalk, including the curb, are progressing well. Waterproofing operations and paving are set to begin in mid-September, keeping the project on track.

Traffic management during the SBWB project has been smooth and efficient. The FAST toll lane remaining operational throughout the rehabilitation process has played a critical role in maintaining stable commercial truck traffic. Additionally, the dedicated local lane has greatly improved safety and traffic flow for local residents and businesses, minimizing delays on Highway 402, and ensuring smooth and safe transit to the US.

Despite operating with one bidirectional bridge, traffic backups have generally not exceeded pre-project levels. This success can be attributed to the effective management of dedicated lanes by enforcement agencies. FBCL and the Michigan Department of Transportation have collaborated closely to manage vehicle flow, incorporating lessons learned from past projects to enhance planning and execution. Continued support from the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection has also been crucial in maintaining smooth traffic operations.

This project is vital to maintaining the integrity and safety of our international bridge. FBCL appreciates the patience and support of all users and stakeholders during these critical rehabilitation works.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

