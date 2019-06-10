The Female Quotient and Deloitte Launch Strategic Alliance to Advance Equality and Transform Workplace Culture

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and The Female Quotient (The FQ), a company dedicated to advancing equality, today announced a strategic alliance dedicated to advancing inclusion in the workplace by furthering conversations, activating solutions for change, and collaborating to create measurements for accountability.

"Diversity is a core part of who we are at Deloitte. Today's business challenges require a variety of perspectives and mindsets that comes from people of different backgrounds, cultures and experiences," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte US CEO. "Collaborating with The Female Quotient is a natural extension of this mission, and as Deloitte's new CEO, I look forward to working together to encourage inclusion and diversity in the marketplace and with our clients. It's the right thing for our professionals and allows our clients to maximize results."

As a formal alliance, Deloitte and The FQ will host and create equality-focused pop-ups at global conferences, companies, and college campuses where attendees can connect, collaborate and activate change together. The alliance will have a special focus on leading the diversity and inclusion conversation in the tech industry—where minorities and women may be under represented—in order to transform workplace culture, starting with C-suite leaders. It will also impact senior executives, brand marketers, media agencies, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and influencers.

"Historically, we create alliances with technology companies who offer our clients value and new solutions. The FQ offers equally important solutions grounded in diversity, inclusion and new ways of working," said Terri Cooper, chief inclusion officer, Deloitte US. "Diversity in business is needed to leverage every company or industry's full potential."

"One of The FQ's beliefs is that a company alone has power; together we have impact," said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient. "Deloitte also recognizes the benefits of collaboration and knows we are better together. Equality is good for business. Partnering on driving inclusion in the workplace will help make diversity goals a reality in the tech industry and beyond."

Deloitte and The FQ will create dynamic content and share findings on the benefits and positive impacts of inclusive cultures in the workplace. Last year, the companies released the "Shift/Forward: The Future of Leadership" report which examines how leadership styles can evolve to meet the expectations of today's workforce. Deloitte and The FQ will host a Cannes Festival of Creativity Equality Lounge and speaker series June 17-21.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com

About The Female Quotient

The mission of The Female Quotient is to advance gender equality in the workplace. Founded by Shelley Zalis, The Female Quotient provides companies and business leaders with research, tools and experiences to promote equality, including the Modern Guide to Equality, a living, breathing playbook for activating change. The Female Quotient also presents The FQ Lounge, a pop-up experience at conferences, companies and college campuses where women connect, collaborate and activate change together.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

