The Ferrero Group announces new governance and leadership roles, reporting into Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero International S.A.

Alessandro Nervegna will be appointed as new Chief Executive Officer of Ferrero Core, driving growth of the Group's core categories.

Current Chief Executive Officer, Lapo Civiletti, will continue to serve the company as Vice President, Ferrero International S.A., and in the newly created role of President of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co.

LUXEMBOURG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of the business structure over the past months, which culminated in the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting on 11 February 2026, the Ferrero Group announces a new governance designed to further strengthen its competitive position in the sweet-packaged food sector. This introduces two new leadership roles, reporting into Mr. Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero International S.A, holding company of the Ferrero Group, effective on 1 September 2026.

Over the past decade, the Ferrero Group has reframed itself, evolving from a confectionery-focused business into a global leader in sweet-packaged food.

This is testament to the Group's entrepreneurial spirit and disciplined management, underpinned by strategic acquisitions and sustained innovation across brands and categories.

In his role as President of Ferrero International S.A., Mr. Giovanni Ferrero will continue to guide the overall growth agenda of the Group, focusing on business vision, long-term strategy and breakthrough innovation, whilst ensuring continuity with the Company's culture and values.

To reflect Ferrero Group's evolving business, two new leadership roles have been announced.

Mr. Alessandro Nervegna, currently Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, will become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ferrero Core, driving the Group's core categories, including Confectionery, Biscuits and Bakery, and Better-For-You businesses. During his near 30-year career at Ferrero, he has held senior leadership positions across multiple geographies and played a key role in product strategy and innovation. His global experience and deep knowledge of the business position him to lead Ferrero Core through its next phase.

Mr. Giovanni Ferrero said, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Alessandro Nervegna as CEO of Ferrero Core. His business acumen, strategic mindset and managerial rigor will ensure Ferrero Group maintains its growth trajectory and continues to be a leader in the sweet-packaged food industry."

Mr. Lapo Civiletti, current CEO of the Ferrero Group, will take on the new role of President of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co., alongside his position as Vice President, Ferrero International S.A.. With Ferrero Group since 2004, Mr. Lapo Civiletti has held a number of increasingly senior leadership roles. In 2017, he became the first non-family member to be appointed CEO of the Ferrero Group.

Mr. Giovanni Ferrero said, "Mr. Lapo Civiletti has been crucial to the successful journey of the Ferrero Group. Under his guidance and thanks to his record of delivery, the ambition of doubling the size of the business in less than ten years has become a reality. He has built a robust management team, able to deliver consistent results, fit for an exciting future and I look forward to continuing our work together."

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, renowned for iconic brands such as Nutella®, Kinder®, Ferrero Rocher®, and Tic Tac®, alongside local favorites.

Founded in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero marks 80 years as a family-owned group, with 50,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The company combines a strong heritage and commitment to quality with continuous innovation across brands and categories, including ice cream, biscuits and bakery, breakfast cereals, and better-for-you offerings. Guided by a long-term vision, Ferrero focuses on sustainable and responsible growth, strengthening its presence in emerging segments while staying true to its values of excellence and care.

