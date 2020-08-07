Toshiba Corporation (China), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI(CHINA)CO., LTD., Hangzhou Unitree, Shenzhen Gaogong Robot Co. Ltd. and other well-known robot enterprises at home and abroad will show cutting-edge technology, innovative pattern, quintessential cases and interpret "ice and fire" (slack and boom season) of China robot industry in 2020.

2020 China Shenyang International Robot Digital Exhibition will be held from August 3rd to August 7th in the corresponding time period of "Commerce Advancement Cloud Platform". 120 robot enterprises will participate in online exhibition, including SIASUN Robot & Automation CO., LTD, Beijing Kangliyoulan Robot, Hangzhou Hazhi Robot, which will show latest achievements and application. Amongst them, Shenyang enterprises account for 53%.

The conference will further innovate exhibition pattern, endeavor to decrease the negative effect of coronavirus upon economic development, combine offline and online pattern, utilize the feature of short period, low cost, unlimited time and space, and friendly sharing, in order to boost the development of Shenyang robot industry and bring about new economic increase constantly. The conference depends on national digital platform to transfer "face to face" interaction to "screen to screen" and "line to line" and become international communication and cooperation platform of Shenyang robot industry.

Caption: The fifth China Shenyang International Robot Conference is held in Shenyang.

SOURCE Shenyang Municipal People's Government