The Financial Sector Experiences More Cyberattacks than Other Verticals, and those Incidents Result in Costlier Outcomes

News provided by

Netwrix

19 Dec, 2023, 08:04 ET

77% of financial organizations detected an attack on their infrastructure within the last 12 months, compared to 68% among other sectors.

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today revealed additional findings for the financial, banking and accounting sector from its survey of 1,610 IT and security professionals from more than 100 countries.

According to the report, within the last 12 months, 77% of financial organizations detected a cyberattack, compared to 68% among other industries. Phishing and ransomware were the most common types of attacks across all sectors.

"Financial organizations are highly targeted by cybercriminals for several reasons. First, these organizations store large volumes of valuable information, which adversaries are naturally eager to steal. Moreover, they manage access to funds, which means any operational disruption is highly problematic. Accordingly, ransomware gangs may believe that financial institutions are more likely to pay a hefty ransom than other potential victims," says Dirk Schrader, VP of Security Research at Netwrix.

The financial sector also experiences more targeted attacks on their IT infrastructure than other sectors. Indeed, 39% of financial organizations reported targeted attacks on their cloud infrastructure and 26% suffered targeted attacks on their on-premises footprint, higher than the 30% and 19%, respectively, reported among organizations overall.

"Because finance is a high-risk and highly regulated sector, financial organizations tend to have a more mature IT team, better security controls and more vigilant employees. As a result, attackers must leverage targeted attacks with more sophisticated techniques to infiltrate their IT environments," says Ilia Sotnikov, Security Strategist at Netwrix.

The financial sector also reports higher expenses as a result of cyberattacks than other industries. In fact, 24% of financial organizations estimated their damage from incidents to be at least $50,000, compared to just 16% among organizations overall. To mitigate this risk, 73% of respondents in the financial sector either have a cyber insurance policy or plan to acquire one within the next 12 months, compared to just 59% of organizations in other industries. However, given the sector's risk profile, insurance companies impose stricter security requirements on financial organizations: 49% of them needed to improve identity and access management (IAM) and 48% had to comply with privileged access management (PAM) requirements, compared to 38% and 36%, respectively, in other sectors.

To learn more about security trends, check out the complete 2023 Hybrid Security Trends Report from Netwrix.

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy. Since 2006, Netwrix solutions have been simplifying the lives of security professionals by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data to reduce the risk of a breach, and to detect, respond to and recover from attacks, limiting their impact. More than 13,500 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to strengthen their security and compliance posture across all three primary attack vectors: data, identity and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com

CONTACT:

Erin Jones
Avista PR for Netwrix
P: 704.664.2170
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix

Also from this source

Five Cybersecurity Trends to Expect in 2024

Five Cybersecurity Trends to Expect in 2024

Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today released key IT security trends that will affect organizations of all sizes in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.