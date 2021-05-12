The Financial Times names The Disruptive Element among the Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021!

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, presents the second edition of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, a ranking and special report on innovative, high-growth companies in North, Central and South America.

The Disruptive Element is proud to be ranked at #197 among the Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021, joining trailblazers like Bombas, Beyond Meat, Facebook, Shopify, and Tesla.

"What feeds our soul is truly igniting potential - seeing the difference when they realize that they are stronger, that they have the answers, and their future is what they make it. We get to help individuals, groups/teams, and organizations propel to the next level. That's powerful!"

­- Paula Winkler and Laura Woodward, The Disruptive Element Cofounders

Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the international economy; they generate jobs and sustain market competitiveness.

CEO (Compelling Experience Officer) Laura Woodward commented, "We are thrilled to make the Financial Times Top 500, especially considering the unique challenges across the past year with Covid19. The future truly is what you make it, and we choose to make it meaningful."

About The Disruptive Element

The Disruptive Element (TDE) is a leadership performance company that helps businesses identify and ignite potential in their people. Our progressive methodology aligns personal transformation with business priorities - deepening engagement, unleashing performance, and creating the kind of culture and company you truly want. We are talent whisperers. Savvy companies want to cultivate leadership skills AND increase wellbeing in their top talent. TDE has cracked the code. We engage the whole person. Our breakthrough approach combines empathy and neuroscience to connect people' behavior, brains and hearts to create sustainable change. We convert potential to impact.

