THE FINNISH LONG DRINK LAUNCHES 'MIDNIGHT SUN' VARIETY PACK, FEATURING NEW PINEAPPLE FLAVOR

Midnight Sun Variety Pack, an ode to Finland's legendary long summer days, features new Pineapple flavor, perfect refreshment for the hot summer months, further bolstering award-winning ready-to-drink canned cocktail line up

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning The Finnish Long Drink , rooted in Finland's legendary long drinks tradition, announces today the release of its new 'Midnight Sun' Variety Pack. Inspired by the natural phenomenon occurring in northern Finland during the summer, where the sun never sets below the horizon for up to four months and remains visible at midnight, this pack showcases flavors that reflect the hues of the Finnish Midnight Sun. The variety pack includes 4 Traditional, 2 Cranberry, and 2 Pineapple flavors, which are new to the U.S. market and exclusively available within this pack—offering Americans another taste of one of Finland's best-kept secrets.

"We've found a unique way to bring the essence of Finland to America with the introduction of our 'Midnight Sun' Variety Pack, with specially selected cans that give Americans a taste of the Finnish Midnight Sun." said Sakari Manninen, Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink. "Each sip captures the feeling of Finnish summers and the mesmerizing midnight sun, while allowing us to bring one of Finland's most popular flavors – Pineapple – to U.S. customers for the first time ever."

The Finnish Long Drink has grown exponentially since its launch with Finn co-founders Ere Manner, Sakari Manninen, and Mikael Taipale, along with American entrepreneur Evan Burns, backed by actor Miles Teller, Kygo, The Palm Tree Crew, professional golfers Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, and most recently Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners.

"When developing the Midnight Sun variety pack, we aimed to introduce a flavor that could reflect the story of our Finnish roots, and adding Pineapple to our award-winning lineup was a natural choice," said Ere Manner, Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink. "We're thrilled to share this refreshing new flavor with our fans in the U.S. in this limited-edition pack, helping tell the story of Finland's magical summer nights."

The Cranberry and Pineapple flavors are canned at 5% ABV and the Traditional Citrus flavor is canned at 5.5% ABV and distributed in 43 US markets. Inspired by the natural phenomenon occurring in northern Finland during the summer, where the sun never sets below the horizon for up to four months and remains visible at midnight, this pack showcases flavors that reflect the hues of the Finnish Midnight Sun. The variety pack includes 4 Traditional, 2 Cranberry, and 2 Pineapple flavors, which are new to the U.S. market and exclusively available within this pack.

About The Finnish Long Drink

The long drink is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. www.thelongdrink.com

