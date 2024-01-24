The First 90-Day Journey of Success: New Retail Southwest Division

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI), a leading National Sales Agency, is pleased to highlight significant progress and achievements in the first 90 days following the acquisition of PROMARK.

The strategic acquisition has positioned BBI as a key player across multiple states. We expanded our market presence and service capabilities across Texas, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, and Louisiana. Rapidly integrating new market territories and consolidating our position, BBI has already successfully introduced many product lines in Texas, strengthening our foothold in this pivotal market.

During the transition, BBI achieved several noteworthy milestones:

  • BBI retained all legacy PROMARK associates.
  • The market maintained 97% of its existing client base.
  • Within the Grocery channel, we broadened our coverage for our long-lasting legacy clients.
  • We expanded current BBI legacy clients into our Retail Southwest C-Store coverage.

Robert Taylor, BBI CEO, emphasized the importance of preserving talent, stating, "Our commitment to retaining the expertise within the team has been instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition. We deeply value the contributions of every team member to our collective success."

Pat Grant, BBI President, stated, "This acquisition has attracted new and existing best-in-class confection and snack lines into this new, robust Retail Southwest team. We look forward to continued expansion within the New markets."

Colin and Graham McIntosh, BBI Vice Presidents of the acquired entity, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact of collaboration. "BBI has welcomed the PROMARK team. Our shared commitment to excellence is evident in the smooth transition and the ongoing value we deliver to our clients."

As we look ahead, this collaboration has solidified BBI's presence in the Convenience and Grocery channels across 35 states in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Northwest, and Southwest regions. BBI has invested in analytics, additional infrastructure, and trade management to support this expanded footprint, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class service.

About BBI: 
Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. BBI provides innovative solutions centered on short-term strategy, long-term growth, and unique capabilities across multi-channel segments.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Melissa Garcia Villa
Marketing and Communication Director
Burdette Beckmann Inc (BBI)
[email protected]
954.918.7456
bbiteam.com 

