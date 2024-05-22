The First Act of 'Summer Drink Fest' Rolls Out at The Human Bean

MEDFORD, Ore., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unforgettable summer flavors are taking the stage at The Human Bean starting May 22, 2024. Customers will find energizing and refreshing blends — from tart to tropical, mellow to poppy — at drive-thru locations throughout the U.S. So wherever your summer road trip takes you, there's a seasonal drink to match the tunes and mood.

The Human Bean's Summer Drink Fest launches with two upbeat iced beverages — Electric Dragon made with the company's proprietary Bright® Lime energy drink, and Dragonade blending iced tea and lemonade with a dragon fruit kick.

Electric Dragon

Name a better duo: Dragon Fruit and the thrilling kick of Bright Lime energy – we'll wait. This vibrant concoction boasts an electric pink hue that mirrors its bold and energizing flavors

Dragonade

Slay your thirst with Dragonade – where exotic dragon fruit and classic black tea flavors lay down the rhythm, and lemonade hits the high notes for a fresh, poppy favorite you'll want on repeat all summer long.

"The kick off of the summer concert season inspired these electric new drinks," says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. "Our slate of limited-time summer flavors features the seasonal trends our customers are looking for —splashing bright colors and refreshing, fruit-filled infusions."

Additional Summer Drink Fest flavors will be released throughout the season, with the next round debuting in mid-June. Mango Burst Boba will also remain on The Human Bean menus throughout the summer due to high demand.

Customers arriving for the first act of dragon fruit-themed flavors will need to stop by their favorite drive-thru location to get theirs before June 19, 2024, or while supplies last.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 22 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

