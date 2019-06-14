The First China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair Was Successfully Held in Ningbo, China

NINGBO, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair was held in Ningbo, China from June 8th to 12th. Delegates from Slovakia, Lithuania, Croatia, and other CEEC (Central & Eastern European Countries) participated in the Expo. Over 2,000 domestic and overseas guests attended the Expo, including government officials, international organizations, multinational corporations, research institutions, exhibitors and investors.

Compared with previous years, products and services displayed in the Fair were of greater diversity and quantity. Besides featured foods and daily consumer goods, high-tech products including gliders, helicopters, automobiles and smart machines were displayed this year. Over 3,500 buyers and investors from all over the world shuttled back and forth between booths, introducing their products and inquiring about the price and quality. Deals were frequently made.

It was the first year since the China-CEEC Expo has been upgraded to a national level. Besides the Goods Fair, main activities of the Expo included the China-CEEC Cooperation Forum, the International Consumer Goods Fair, the 5th China-CEEC Investment Cooperation Meeting, the 4th China-CEEC Customs Inspection and Quarantine Dialogue, and the 6th China-CEEC Business Association Cooperation Conference. Following the principle of "Consultation, Contribution and Shared Benefits", guests had extensive discussions on issues such as the BRI long term growth, investment and cooperation, trade facilitation, and imports expansion.

Recent years have witnessed Ningbo's efforts on building a "16+1" economic and trade cooperation zone. Ningbo has hosted the China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo for four consecutive years. In 2017, the first China-CEEC economic and trade cooperation demonstration zone was launched in Ningbo. This year, Ningbo hosted the first China-CEEC Expo, demonstrating that Ningbo has opened China-CEEC economic and trade channels that have become a driver for Ningbo's contribution to China-CEEC cultural exchange and tourism cooperation. Based on the investment and trade Expo, Ningbo has held the China (Ningbo)-CEEC Tourism Cooperation Conference and the "Thousand-tourist visiting Central and Eastern Europe" travel activities for three consecutive years, continuing to deepen the multilateral cooperation between Ningbo, China and Central and Eastern Europe.

As the China-CEEC Expo becomes a golden business card for Ningbo, the city will further integrate its cultural tourism development into the BRI national strategy, and develop itself into an important platform for China to deepen cooperation with the rest of the world.

SOURCE China-CEEC Expo