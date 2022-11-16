The First-Ever Remarkable Tech Summit Provides Greater Inclusivity and Equity with GoVoBo and AppTek's AI-Enabled Live Captioning

The GoVoBo live automatic captioning platform was used to power captions and translations at the Remarkable Technology Summit, made possible by Cerebral Palsy Alliance and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. The summit was designed to connect, celebrate, and grow the emerging Disability Tech ecosystem. GoVoBo utilizes AppTek's advanced AI-enabled automatic speech recognition and machine translation technologies to support inclusive and accessible experiences for deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

BETHESDA, Md. and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoVoBo, an inclusive technologies company for deaf and hard of hearing users, and AppTek, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing and understanding (NLP/U), and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies, are proud to announce their support of Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) and its Remarkable Technology Summit, recently held in San Francisco, California.

The GoVoBo/AppTek team collaborated with CPARF to provide accurate, real-time captioning throughout the two days of presentations and panels in response to a request to support the event's deaf and hard of hearing attendees. "Our team was proud to respond immediately to provide our service to help make the event a success and a great experience for all attendees equally," said Mike Veronis, Co-founder of GoVoBo. "We are thrilled to provide support to CPARF and any future events like this that promote innovations in accessibility and inclusivity."

According to CPARF, the first-ever Remarkable Technology Summit event was held to promote product innovations for accessibility by connecting innovative corporate investors with startups. These conversations had many goals, including encouraging companies to incorporate accessible technologies inside their next generation of products.

The event brought together key members of the technology and accessibility sectors to discuss critical topics in product development, such inclusive design for people with disabilities. One of the invited speakers was Varun Chandak, Founder and President of Access to Success and a noted expert on accessibility innovation and product design methods. Varun, who is hard of hearing, commended how well the GoVoBo service performed without any customization or training and said, "The service performed beautifully and improved my experience at the event, as well as the experience of other participants I met."

The summit also resonated with attendees because of the conversations it sparked. "The most impressive aspect of the summit is that we convened such an incredible community with diverse experience," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. "Embracing their strengths, everyone came together to thoughtfully advance disability technology and start the conversation."

The GoVoBo service provides users the freedom to use any online meeting service without the need to configure caption services for each meeting individually. GoVoBo automatically transcribes spoken content in real time, using the latest in AI-enabled speech recognition technology from AppTek embedded in a customizable easy-to-use application. At the end of each session, users are presented with an editable and exportable transcript, so they can focus on the meeting attendees and interaction, rather than looking away to take notes. The live translation feature provided by AppTek's neural machine translation technology allows users to instantly translate their conversation and the conversations of foreign speakers, enabling the ability to all users to communicate with others around the world.

For more information, visit www.govobo.io and www.apptek.com.

About GoVoBo

GoVoBo is an AI-based technologies company focused on serving the digital accessibility needs of deaf and hard of hearing users through inclusive design, an inclusive company culture and active community engagement. Developed in partnership between AppTek and Gallaudet University, the GoVoBo application is a universal tool that can be used by any company in these sectors to deliver content with captions and transcripts in many languages and without costly integration. One application can be used for meetings, live and offline courses, podcasts, videos, and any digital audio source. This universal application can be used by online universities to deliver their courses to their students and the same application can also be used by the corporations to engage with their customers. One application for those who are deaf, have disabling hearing loss, are hard of hearing or even hearing provides an immediate solution for inclusive communication and information access. For more information, please visit https://www.govobo.io

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology cover hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics, and drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit https://www.apptek.com.

