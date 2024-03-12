The First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Year 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 2,172 million in the year 2023; Return on equity 19.7%

Net income of NIS 499 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; Return on equity - 17%

Credit to the public grew by 1.8% in the year 2023

Deposits from the public grew by 13.6% in 2023

The customers' assets portfolio grew by 20% to NIS 672 billion

Tier-1 shareholders' equity ratio of 11.35% and a liquidity coverage ratio of 156%

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend of NIS 269 million

Financial Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023

The First International Bank today published its financial statements for the year 2023, which reflect a high level of profitability combined with the continued financial stability:

The First International Group's net income amounted to NIS 2,172 million in 2023, an increase of 30.3% by comparison with 2022. The return on equity was 19.7%, by comparison with 16.6% in 2022.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the net income amounted to NIS 499 million, an increase of 9.7% by comparison with the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% by comparison with the fourth quarter in the previous year. The return on equity was 17%.

Total revenue amounted to NIS 6,618 million in the year 2023, an increase of 22.2% by comparison with 2022. Financing income from operating activities increase by 28.3% in the year 2023, amounting to NIS 5,151 million, with the increase due primarily to the impact of the increase in shekel and dollar interest rates and the impact due to the general broadening in the scale of the Bank's operating activity.

Provision for credit losses amounted to NIS 502 million in the year 2023, representing 0.42% of the credit portfolio, an increase of NIS 379 million in comparison with 2022. There was an increase of NIS 337 million in the collective allowance for credit losses in 2023, primarily as a result of increased macro-economic uncertainty, in light of the uncertainty of economic conditions, due, among others, as a result of the repercussions of the war in Israel, the rise in interest rates and the potential for an economic slow-down.

High quality credit portfolio – the bank has a low ratio of non-performing loans. This ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (measuring the balance of debts that are non-accrual or which are in arrears of 90 days or out of the credit to the public), and it remained at low levels and stood at 0.6%. In addition, over the past year, the Bank increased the overall coverage ratio (defined as the ratio of the overall allowance for credit losses to the Bank's total amount of credit to the public) from a rate of 1.12% to a rate of 1.5%.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,877 million in the year 2023, an increase of 4.4% in comparison with 2022. This was primarily due to an increase in current salaries, as well as an increase in computing, marketing and advertising expenses.

In 2023, the efficiency ratio improved to 43.5%, by comparison with 50.9% in 2022. The bank continued to invest in efficiency programs, which include, among others, streamlining work processes, integrating automation into processes and implementing technological innovation.

Credit to the public increased by a rate of 1.8% by comparison with the same period in 2022 and amounted to NIS 119,240 million.

Deposits from the public have grown at a rate of 13.6% over the past year and amount to NIS 191,125 million.

The total customer assets portfolio increased by 20% in the past year and amounts to NIS 672.1 billion.

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 12,071 million, an increase of 14.3% in comparison with 2022.

The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 11.35%, in comparison with 10.42% at the end of 2022.

The liquidity coverage ratio increased to 156%, in comparison with 127% at the end of 2022.

Considering the directives of the Supervisor of Banks in Israel regarding "Planning of equity and the profits distribution policy" and taking into account the background of a high level of uncertainty in the markets in Israel in the wake of the war, as well as the ongoing level of uncertainty in the global markets, the Bank's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend distribution of NIS 269 million to shareholders, reflecting a distribution of a dividend at a rate of 50% of the net income in the first half of 2023 and at a rate of 20% of the net income in the second half of 2023.

Looking ahead, the Bank's Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the Bank's dividend distribution policy, in response to developments and their impact on both the economy and on the Bank.

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES





















Principal financial ratios

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 19.7 16.6 14.7 8.6 10.5 Return on average assets 1.0 0.89 0.82 0.49 0.63 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.35 10.42 11.46 11.18 10.81 Leverage ratio 5.26 5.19 5.34 5.29 5.81 Liquidity coverage ratio(1) 156 127 128 150 128 Net stable funding ratio(2) 146 133 139



Ratio of total income to average assets 3.2 2.9 2.6 2.7 3.0 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 2.4 2.0 1.6 1.7 1.9 Ratio of fees to average assets 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 Efficiency ratio 43.5 50.9 58.3 61.8 64.4 Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.36 1.02 1.05 1.38 1.05 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public 1.50 1.12 1.13 1.48 1.11 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.60 0.48 *0.63 0.86 1.08 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 234.5 219.7 *244.0 221.3 131.2 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public 0.03 0.03 (0.01) 0.10 0.10 Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public 0.42 0.11 (0.23) 0.52 0.16





















Principal data from the statement of income

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

2,172

1,667

1,405

750

865 Interest Income, net 4,966 3,803 2,794 2,637 2,602 Expenses (income) from credit losses 502 123 (216) 464 138 Total non-interest income 1,652 1,611 1,756 1,523 1,520 Of which: Fees 1,502 1,489 1,444 1,371 1,286 Total operating and other expenses 2,877 2,755 2,652 2,569 2,654 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,746 1,680 1,601 1,532 1,601 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 21.65 16.62 14.00 7.48 8.62





















Additional data

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019 Share price (0.01 NIS)

14,990

13,900

12,950

8,514

9,989 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 795 942 543 125 410 Average number of positions (3) 3,634 3,676 3,715 3,895 4,086 ** Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on non-accruing debts instead of impaired debts, since January 1, 2022. Comparative data for 2019, 2020 and 2021 have not been restated. (1) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period. (2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2022. Therefor no comparative data is stated. (3) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments. (4) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)





























Consolidated

The Bank

2023

2022

2021 2023

2022

2021 Interest Income

9,850

5,161

3,150

9,317

4,833

2,907 Interest Expenses 4,884 1,358 356 4,801 1,339 358 Interest Income, net 4,966 3,803 2,794 4,516 3,494 2,549 Expenses (income) from credit losses 502 123 (216) 484 118 (213) Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 4,464 3,680 3,010 4,032 3,376 2,762 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 142 113 303 161 111 301 Fees 1,502 1,489 1,444 1,348 1,331 1,285 Other income 8 9 9 62 66 49 Total non-Interest income 1,652 1,611 1,756 1,571 1,508 1,635 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,746 1,680 1,601 1,626 1,564 1,491 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 341 332 340 315 306 313 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 122 113 105 120 111 103 Other expenses 668 630 606 642 604 584 Total operating and other expenses 2,877 2,755 2,652 2,703 2,585 2,491 Profit before taxes 3,239 2,536 2,114 2,900 2,299 1,906 Provision for taxes on profit 1,090 884 728 973 801 656 Profit after taxes 2,149 1,652 1,386 1,927 1,498 1,250 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 113 74 69 245 169 155 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,262 1,726 1,455 2,172 1,667 1,405 Attributed to non-controlling interests (90) (59) (50) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 2,172 1,667 1,405 2,172 1,667 1,405













Consolidated and The Bank

2023

2022

2021 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

21.65

16.62

14.00

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)

















Consolidated



2023

2022

2021 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,262 1,726 1,455 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (90) (59) (50) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,172 1,667 1,405 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 213 (441) 27 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 25 235 (24) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 238 (206) 3 Related tax effect (81) 71 (1) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 157 (135) 2 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 9 (13) - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 148 (122) 2 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,419 1,591 1,457 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (99) (46) (50) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,320 1,545 1,407 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)





















Consolidated

The Bank

2023

2022 2023

2022 Assets















Cash and deposits with banks 68,866 57,130 67,472 56,403 Securities 26,985 16,010 25,940 15,215 Securities which were borrowed 57 12 57 12 Credit to the public 119,240 117,156 113,118 111,019 Provision for Credit losses (1,618) (1,195) (1,520) (1,115) Credit to the public, net 117,622 115,961 111,598 109,904 Credit to the government 1,055 866 369 158 Investment in equity-basis investees 786 687 1,642 1,403 Premises and equipment 877 902 855 879 Intangible assets 328 317 324 311 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,651 2,825 3,651 2,825 Other assets(2) 1,366 1,245 1,293 1,166 Total assets 221,593 195,955 213,201 188,276 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 191,125 168,269 184,082 161,540 Deposits from banks 4,314 4,821 6,344 7,223 Deposits from the Government 750 237 750 237 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,767 4,749 2,442 2,365 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,784 2,322 3,790 2,332 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,207 4,522 3,722 4,020 Total liabilities 208,947 184,920 201,130 177,717 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 12,071 10,559 12,071 10,559 Non-controlling interests 575 476 - - Total equity 12,646 11,035 12,071 10,559 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 221,593 195,955 213,201 188,276 (1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 165 million and NIS 117 million (consolidated) and NIS 161 million and NIS 112 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 10 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.22 - NIS 26 million consolidated and the Bank). (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 11 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.22 - NIS 26 million consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2021

927

(183)

8,397

9,141

394

9,535 Changes during 2021 -











Net profit for the year - - 1,405 1,405 50 1,455 Dividend - - (545) (545) (10) (555) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at December 31, 202 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Balance as at December 31, 2021, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Changes during 2022 -











Net profit for the year - - 1,667 1,667 59 1,726 Dividend - - (945) (945) - (945) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (122) - (122) (13) (135) Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Changes during 2023 -











Net profit for the year - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 * Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326). (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

The State of Israel has been engaged in a difficult war on a number of fronts since the deadly terrorist attack in the South of the country on the Seventh of October. The mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers and the evacuation of the residents of dozens of communities in the South and in the North, together with the need to finance war-related expenses and provide assistance to those injured or harmed by the situation, have collectively impacted the economy.

Upon the outbreak of war, the First International Bank mobilized itself to assist customers through a variety of measures, which included the provision of significant benefits and reliefs. As the bank for the security forces, we have also been granting special benefits to reserve and standing army soldiers.

FIBI has expanded it support for communities and is assistance to those who have been harmed, among others, we have been accompanying Kibbutz Nir Oz and helping them, beginning with their immediate needs and providing support, and will be doing so until the Kibbutz is rehabilitated.

We pray for the return of all of the abductees and for a speedy recovery for the many people who have been injured. We share in the sorrow of the families of the fallen and those who were murdered and we salute the soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Eli Cohen, the First International Bank's CEO: "The Israeli economy is built on solid and healthy economic foundations and is a global leader in innovation and technology. In the past, we have been able to recover from difficult periods, swiftly returning to prosperity. The Israeli economy has the strengths that are needed to ensure that this will be the case again now, even though this is one of the most complex crises that the State of Israel has known.

The First International Bank entered into this challenging period from a position of strength, with one of the highest capital buffers in the Israeli banking system, high liquidity ratios and a high quality, diversified credit portfolio. All of these were the result of the cautious and responsible policies implemented, as well as the calculated, focused management of the risks, which expressed itself through the Bank's results and achievements. Furthermore, once the current crisis ends, we believe that it will enable the bank to grow and support the needs of the economy, in accordance with the Bank's policies.

The First International Bank remains committed to its customers, aiding those affected and supporting the community, as we navigate this crisis with the hope of a swift resolution."

