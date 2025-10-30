The First International Jewelry Fashion Theme Month Kicks Off in Shanghai, Accelerating Its Rise as a Global Jewelry and Fashion Hub

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2025, the First International Jewelry Fashion Theme Month and the 2025 Shanghai Haute Couture Week officially kicked off in the Grand Yuyuan Cultural Area. As the first major event following the establishment of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District, this inaugural theme month not only brings a series of exciting activities but also marks a new chapter in the development of the functional district.

Unveiling Official Logo, Introducing 6 Expert Members, Signing 2 Collaboration Agreements and Inviting 15 Major Brands

At the opening ceremony, the official logo of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District was unveiled. Six inaugural members of the "Expert Panel", Yang Mingxing, Sun Jie, Dietmar, Cui Lei, Qiu Qijing and Xu Jin, representing academia, art, fashion, and media received certificates of appointment. The participation of these experts, along with the introduction of the official logo, signals a new phase of development for the functional district with a global perspective.

During the Brand Key Acceptance Ceremony, representatives from 15 key brands—spanning fine gold, precious gems, international labels, and emerging designer brands—took the stage to receive the Golden Key of the functional district, symbolizing friendship and cooperation. Cooperation agreements were signed between Zijin Mining Group Gold & Jewelry Co., Ltd., the Gem & Jewelry Trade Association of China, and the functional district's operator, marking a new chapter of joint development. These recognized brands and partnerships will enhance integration across the jewelry industry's upstream and downstream sectors, establishing a platform that combines exhibition, communication, and collaboration, injecting new momentum into the district's growth.

Xu Xiaoliang, President of the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and Co-CEO of Fosun International, remarked that the First International Jewelry Fashion Theme Month is a crucial step toward fully realizing the "clustering effect" of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District. Using the event as a medium, it integrates gold and jewelry, haute couture, and consumer experiences. The Grand Yuyuan area is gathering the world's leading design talents, commercial resources, and consumer attention—transforming the historic "Jewelry Street" and "Trading Hub" into a future-oriented fashion landmark and vibrant consumption destination.

The 2025 Shanghai Haute Couture Week, launched simultaneously, vividly showcased cross-domain fusion between jewelry, haute couture fashion, and art design. The opening show, "Ceremony of Life: Trilogy of Rituals," co-created by C-Jewelry, the leading oriental jewelry brand, and Pan Hong (PAN'S), one of Shanghai's first haute couture designers, combined intangible cultural heritage techniques with modern craftsmanship. The performance fused jewelry artistry with couture aesthetics, highlighting oriental beauty and China's cultural confidence.

"Grand Yuyuan" — The Core of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District

On May 16, 2025, the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District was officially inaugurated to support Shanghai's ambition of becoming an international consumption hub and a global jewelry industry powerhouse. As a flagship of Fosun's fashion industry and a key player based in Huangpu District, Yuyuan Inc. plays a pivotal role in developing the Grand Yuyuan Cultural Area into the core of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District.

The Grand Yuyuan Area, known as the birthplace of China's modern jewelry industry, receives over 40 million visitors annually, driving huge demand and reflecting massive market potential for gold, jewelry, and diamonds. In terms of spatial layout, Yuyuan Tourist Mart and BFC (Bund Finance Center) form a "dual-core engine", effectively promoting cross-sector integration between gold and jewelry consumption and diverse market elements. The former integrates jewelry fashion, cultural commerce, dining, entertainment, and smart retail, while the latter features fine jewelry and international luxury brands, creating a dynamic ecosystem of domestic and global labels. The area also houses leading testing and certification bodies, vocational training institutions, and industry associations, forming a comprehensive professional service system that supports industrial upgrading.

According to Wang Lixin, CEO of the World Gold Council China, the gold market is currently experiencing strong dual momentum in investment and consumption, making the development of the functional district and the Grand Yuyuan Area timely. He noted that "Grand Yuyuan" is not only a cultural symbol of Shanghai but also carries the historical legacy of the gold and jewelry industry. Here, gold trading and consumption are naturally intertwined with culture, tourism, and art. Leveraging Yuyuan's vast visitor flow, diverse business forms, and the Shanghai Gold Exchange's market mechanisms, a complete cycle from cultural experience to consumer realization is being established.

It is worth noting that the jewelry industry is a core strength of Yuyuan Inc., which owns time-honored brands such as Lao Miao and First Asia, as well as internationally recognized names like DJULA. With ongoing policy support for the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District, Yuyuan Inc. is poised to gain further momentum in brand upgrading, resource integration, and international collaboration—creating favorable conditions for product innovation, channel expansion, and global outreach. Meanwhile, the functional district will rely on Yuyuan Inc.'s deep expertise to accelerate the formation of a high-end ecosystem integrating design R&D, brand incubation, innovation, and professional services, strengthening Shanghai's competitiveness and influence in the global jewelry fashion landscape.

A Theme Month of Activities to Spark New Jewelry Fashion Vitality

During the First International Jewelry Fashion Theme Month, waves of new store openings, fashion shows, and exclusive shopping experiences will continue. Lao Miao and CIGALONG's new BFC stores will open successively, blending traditional Chinese gold aesthetics with the creativity of independent designers—further promoting synergy within the Grand Yuyuan consumer ecosystem. In addition, BFC will collaborate with luxury brands to host a series of brand salons, igniting Shanghai's fall-winter haute jewelry trends.

With the launch of the First International Jewelry Fashion Theme Month, the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District will carry out six key initiatives such as exhibition and festival promotion, investment and business attraction, infrastructure development, functional capacity enhancement, brand design incubation, and innovation empowerment. Together, these actions aim to build the district into a gathering hub for gold and jewelry trade and exhibition, a design, customization and brand consumption center, an innovation integration hub, and a professional service base—establishing Shanghai as a new global benchmark for the international jewelry fashion industry, leading China, influencing the Asia-Pacific, and connecting the world.

SOURCE Fosun