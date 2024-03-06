THE FIRST PAGANI RESIDENCES IN THE WORLD IS SET TO LAUNCH IN MIAMI'S NORTH BAY VILLAGE

"Pagani Residences represent an exciting blend of Pagani's bespoke design approach with the finest materials, and the vibrant allure of Miami's beauty and dynamic energy. This innovative fusion embodies the distinctive essence that defines Pagani," said Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili. "Our aspiration is for residence owners to evoke the same exhilaration and excitement that our auto enthusiasts and owners experience every time they get behind the wheel of their Pagani Hypercar."

Designed by Miami's renowned architecture firm Revuelta, with interiors curated by Pagani Arte, the newly established Made in Italy interior design division was born from the founder of Pagani Automobili.

The 28-story, amenity-rich property will feature a 240-foot waterfront boardwalk, private boat slips, and entertainment spaces for 70, all-corner residences. The spacious, two-to-four-bedroom homes range from 2,000 to over 3,300 square feet with expansive outdoor terrace spaces ranging from over 800 to 1,040 square feet, with only four residences per floor, making privacy paramount. Penthouses span from 6,900 square feet with up to 4,400 square feet of outdoor living. Pagani Residences interiors are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's principles of Art and Science and aim to create residences that thoughtfully combine a refined aesthetic with cutting-edge technology, a testimony to the artistry created by Pagani Arte.

"Pagani Residences in Miami are set to redefine the art of handcrafted living, presenting a curated experience that effortlessly extends the essence of Pagani—an embodiment of obsession with detail, refined taste, and a level of craftsmanship that is truly rare in today's world," remarked the project's developer, Mikael Hamaoui, founder and CEO of Riviera Horizons.

Each home will be entirely customized and fully finished with 11-foot ceilings in all residences with waterfront-facing outdoor spaces and 13-foot ceilings in the penthouses with private pools. Owners will enjoy 24/7 concierge service to anticipate every need.

Pagani Residences will include an exquisite collection of amenities. On the ground floor residents' amenities include valet parking and porte-cochère, a pet spa, bicycle, paddleboard and kayak storage, 24/7 security, private garages available for purchase and preferred parking.

To take maximum benefit of the stunning peninsula location surrounded by waterfront views, a private residents lounge is ensconced on level eight along with a library, and media room. A collection of wellness amenities awaits residents on level 27 with a state-of-the-art fitness center, advanced cardio training, dedicated Pilates and yoga studios, spa with stunning views of Biscayne Bay, sauna and steam rooms, and private treatment rooms as well as a restorative wellness lounge.

A rooftop pool and sky lounge on level 28 await owners along with stunning 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, poolside cabanas and hot and cold plunges. Fully appointed summer kitchens with chef's grills complete the package for alfresco, poolside dining.

"Miami continues to stand as a pinnacle global living destination, drawing buyers from every corner of the world. Pagani Residences, situated against the stunning Biscayne waterfront, will unveil a distinctive harmony between Pagani's renowned attention to every handcrafted detail as well as the prime positioning of the North Bay Village location," remarked Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of Fortune International Group.

Situated in Miami's three-island city of North Bay Village, on Harbor Island, an enclave of tranquility with some of Miami's most astounding views, Pagani Residences are set in the epicenter of art, culture and lifestyle with a short distance to Miami International and the private airports, shopping, golfing and social clubs as well as Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bal Harbour and Miami Design District.

Pagani Residences are priced starting at $2.4 million.

Address: 7940 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141 | Telephone: (305) 504-7940

Website: www.paganiresidences.com

SOURCE Pagani Residences