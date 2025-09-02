The First Presentation of TEECAD Product Registry Data at the American Society of Echocardiography 2025 Conference

The TEECAD data and system users support the technology for effective and safe probe placement as part of the new clinical workflow structure

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visura Technologies, Inc., a privately-held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE) probe intubations, announced today the data from the TEECAD product registry will be presented at the 50th annual scientific session of the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) on Sunday, September 7th at 9:45 a.m. in Nashville. TEECAD clinical usage on nearly 200 TEE patients demonstrated the product's ability to successfully visualize and safely and effectively navigate the esophageal inlet with no adverse events. Initial Product Registry of the TEECAD System with 68 physicians at 16 US-Based Heart Centers (Poster 10-15, e-poster section of the expo hall, authors Chad Olinger, DO and David Marmor, MD).

The data to be presented represents the experiences of TEECAD physician users across the United States on patients undergoing TEEs from May 2024 to March 2025. Procedural and user data was collected using a standardized data questionnaire. Case information was collected from 29 attending physicians and 39 fellows at 16 sites. Cases were performed in the echo lab, ICU and the operating room. In all procedures, TEECAD was used to visualize the esophageal inlet and support the esophageal intubation, including TEE probe placement.

Additional support for the clinical inevitability of TEECAD as a new addition to TEE clinical structure was discussed during a TEECAD webinar on July 31, 2025 by Omar Khalique, MD, Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Imaging at Saint Francis Hospital and Catholic Health in Roslyn, NY. Dr. Khalique presented a proposed clinical workflow for the the integration of TEECAD into the routine clinical practice. Also participating in the webinar was Sunil Mankad, MD, Professor of Medicine and Vice-Chair of Education and Quality, Division of Cardiovascular Ultrasound at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Mankad commented, "This clinical workflow that Dr. Khalique has developed is truly outstanding. Especially with those patients listed on the top left (frailty, difficulty swallowing, cervical spine issues, prior difficult intubations, chronic steroid use)…With these patients, when we use this device (TEECAD) we can be confident that you are in the right spot and we can advance safely. This is truly a tremendous list/workflow that has been put together."

"If we look at society guidelines for TEE going back 25 years, every iteration of those guidelines has spoken to direct visualization of the inlet," said Chad Olinger, DO, President and Director of Echocardiography at Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute in Minneapolis, MN and Medical Director at Visura. "What's unique now is that we're talking about dynamic visualization all the way from the lips to the stomach with TEECAD guidance. Hopefully, future guidelines will speak more about camera assisted guidance to potentially reduce complications and expedite procedures."

Visura will be exhibiting at ASE 2025 in booth 810 showcasing the clinical inevitability of visualization in the future of TEE with physician-led discussions about integrating TEECAD into the daily clinical workflow. The technology has moved past the proof-of-concept stage and will be discussed during an invite only ASE Industry Round Table (IRT) meeting with leading clinicians to collaborate on the vision for the future of an integrated TEE clinical structure.

Routine transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) intubations are performed blind using only tactile perception and can lead to esophageal injury or failed intubation, especially in high-risk cases.1 TEECAD is the world's first disposable camera designed specifically for cardiologists to use for real-time visualization during TEE intubation. Compatible with leading US TEE probe systems, it connects seamlessly to the probe providing physicians with images of the esophageal inlet and surrounding structures during intubation for more efficient and effective probe placement.

Visura is a privately held medical device company dedicated to delivering state-of-art visualization solutions to improve the safety and success of TEE probe intubation. Visura's TEECAD System is the world's first disposable camera designed specifically for real-time visualization during TEE intubation. Use of TEECAD supports first-pass intubation success and has the potential to reduce costly TEE-related complications. There are over 1.7 million TEE procedures performed annually in the U.S. with TEE procedures growing at an annual rate of 10%.2 For more information, please visit www.visuratechnologies.com.

